Hamilton Mayor Launches Campaign with Stakeholders to Tackle Homelessness in Bermuda

Addressing homelessness in Bermuda has taken a front seat as Mayor Charles Gosling announced a comprehensive public awareness campaign in collaboration with local stakeholders and government agencies. Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Mayor Gosling emphasized the city's commitment to creating safe spaces and exploring holistic solutions to combat homelessness. The initiative, which involves a robust communications effort, aims to educate the public, encourage community involvement, and support organizations like The Salvation Army and HOME in providing essential services.

Advertisment

Unified Efforts for Change

Mayor Gosling underscored the importance of a collective approach in addressing homelessness, calling for the support of government agencies, the Chamber of Commerce, and charitable organizations. The Corporation of Hamilton's campaign is designed to complement the efforts of HOME, a charity working tirelessly to address homelessness in Bermuda. Through a diverse range of communication channels, including social media, public surveys, and advertising, the campaign seeks to change perceptions, promote compassion, and advocate for systemic changes to end homelessness.

Strategic Collaborations and Support

Advertisment

The Corporation of Hamilton has identified its role in tackling homelessness, focusing on creating a safe and livable city while acknowledging its limitations as a non-legislative body. Mayor Gosling praised the commitment of Tinée Furbert, the Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors, in addressing the issue and emphasized the city's readiness to support government-led initiatives. The corporation's efforts include in-kind sponsorships and financial donations to support social welfare programs, demonstrating a proactive approach to addressing vagrancy and homelessness.

Looking Forward

As Bermuda grapples with the challenges of homelessness, exacerbated by the pandemic, Mayor Gosling remains optimistic about making a tangible difference through awareness and collaboration. The city's initiative to support charities and NGOs highlights the importance of community involvement in finding solutions. With a focus on educating the public and rallying support for organizations with proven track records, the Corporation of Hamilton aims to foster a community-driven approach to ending homelessness, setting a precedent for collaborative efforts between the city, stakeholders, and government agencies.