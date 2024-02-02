Hamilton Mayor Donates $3,200 to Aid Children's Medical Needs Overseas

In a heartfelt gesture, Hamilton's Mayor Charles Gosling presented a $3,200 cheque to the Bermuda Shrine Club, a charity that significantly contributes to the welfare of children in need. The presentation took place during a meeting with the City of Hamilton's Social Committee, where the Mayor expressed his profound appreciation for the charity's extensive work in the community.

Bermuda Shrine Club: A Pillar of Support

The Bermuda Shrine Club has long been recognized for its dedication to raising funds for Bermudian children requiring overseas medical treatment. The club's work extends to a wide range of medical needs, including surgeries for serious burns and cleft palates, and the provision of prosthetic limbs. Beyond direct medical assistance, the charity also offers support to local organizations like the Family Centre, Meals on Wheels, and the Sunshine League, further cementing its status as a pillar of support in the community.

Funds Raised Through Annual Christmas Raffle

The funds presented by Mayor Gosling were raised through the Social Committee's annual Christmas raffle. The charity was selected by the city staff, a choice that underscores the recognition and respect for the club's positive impact on the island.

Aiding Children's Medical Needs Abroad

Accepting the donation, Martin Weekes, the president of the Bermuda Shrine Club, highlighted the importance of these funds in assisting children who require medical attention overseas. He emphasized the invaluable role of the Shriners Hospitals for Children in the United States, which provide necessary treatments at no cost to the families. This donation symbolizes more than just monetary aid; it represents hope for Bermudian families, assurance of care for their children, and a testament to the community's collective commitment to supporting those in need.