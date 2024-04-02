Greg Hendrick Joins Verisk Board, Bolsters Data Analytics Leadership

Greg Hendrick, CEO of Vantage Group, has recently been appointed as an independent director on the board of Verisk, marking a significant addition to the global data analytics and technology provider's leadership team. Verisk, renowned for its pivotal role in the insurance industry, enhances its strategic direction with Hendrick's vast experience in insurance and reinsurance. This move underscores Verisk's commitment to innovation and its aspiration to further cement its position as a trusted partner within the global insurance market.

Strategic Appointment Enhances Expertise

Verisk's decision to welcome Greg Hendrick to its board of directors is strategic, reflecting the company's pursuit of enriched industry knowledge and leadership acumen. With an illustrious career spanning over 30 years in the insurance sector, including key roles as CEO of Vantage Group and AXA XL, Hendrick's expertise is invaluable. His deep understanding of market dynamics and leadership in insurance and reinsurance will be instrumental in guiding Verisk's innovative endeavors and expanding its global influence. Hendrick's role emphasizes the importance of leveraging seasoned industry insight to steer strategic decisions in an evolving market landscape.

Commitment to Diverse Perspectives

