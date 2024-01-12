Greenrock’s First Living Green Expo: A Showcase of Sustainable Living in Bermuda

Greenrock, a leading charity organization, is all set to host its first-ever Living Green Expo on January 28, seeking the assistance of 100 volunteers to make this event a grand success. The expo, scheduled to take place at Dockyard, promises a host of attractions, including a vendor village featuring around 40 retailers, live entertainment and presentations, a vegan food court, a wide range of children’s activities, an organic farmers’ market, and environmental film screenings.

Sustainable Living Practices in Spotlight

Under the enthusiastic leadership of Chairman Eugene Dean, Greenrock’s primary objective with this expo is to showcase sustainable living practices in Bermuda. The event aims to provide education on a variety of pertinent topics such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, zero-emission vehicles, organic farming, and holistic health. The expo seeks to dispel common misconceptions, such as the prohibitive upfront cost of solar panels, by informing the public about available financing options and government exemptions.

A Platform for Empowerment and Education

Homeopathic practitioner Melanie Dupres sees the expo as a powerful platform for empowerment and education on holistic living. With a lineup of activities such as yoga and qigong classes, a 25k cycle race, and a 5k walk and run, each requiring a registration fee of only $25, the event has something for everyone.

Networking Opportunities and the Green Community

The expo is also expected to serve as a fertile ground for networking and collaboration within the green community. It will promote initiatives like the replacement of single-use packaging with reusable bottles. Dean stresses the historical integration of sustainability into daily life, expressing concern that modern development often overlooks social and environmental considerations. He sees the expo as a potential catalyst for change, meeting the increasing demand for sustainable living solutions.