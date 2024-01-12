en English
Bermuda

Greenrock’s First Living Green Expo: A Showcase of Sustainable Living in Bermuda

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
Greenrock, a leading charity organization, is all set to host its first-ever Living Green Expo on January 28, seeking the assistance of 100 volunteers to make this event a grand success. The expo, scheduled to take place at Dockyard, promises a host of attractions, including a vendor village featuring around 40 retailers, live entertainment and presentations, a vegan food court, a wide range of children’s activities, an organic farmers’ market, and environmental film screenings.

Sustainable Living Practices in Spotlight

Under the enthusiastic leadership of Chairman Eugene Dean, Greenrock’s primary objective with this expo is to showcase sustainable living practices in Bermuda. The event aims to provide education on a variety of pertinent topics such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, zero-emission vehicles, organic farming, and holistic health. The expo seeks to dispel common misconceptions, such as the prohibitive upfront cost of solar panels, by informing the public about available financing options and government exemptions.

A Platform for Empowerment and Education

Homeopathic practitioner Melanie Dupres sees the expo as a powerful platform for empowerment and education on holistic living. With a lineup of activities such as yoga and qigong classes, a 25k cycle race, and a 5k walk and run, each requiring a registration fee of only $25, the event has something for everyone.

Networking Opportunities and the Green Community

The expo is also expected to serve as a fertile ground for networking and collaboration within the green community. It will promote initiatives like the replacement of single-use packaging with reusable bottles. Dean stresses the historical integration of sustainability into daily life, expressing concern that modern development often overlooks social and environmental considerations. He sees the expo as a potential catalyst for change, meeting the increasing demand for sustainable living solutions.

Bermuda Sustainability
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

