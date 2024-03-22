Green Family Boosts Bermuda's Fight Against Homelessness with $25,000 Donation to HOME

The philanthropic efforts of the Green family have once again shone brightly over Bermuda, as they contribute $25,000 to HOME, a charity dedicated to eradicating homelessness on the island. This latest donation elevates the family's total support to an impressive $100,000 since 2021, marking a significant investment in the well-being of Bermuda's residents.

Strengthening the Foundation

Witnessing the increased hardship among Bermudians in recent years, Alexander Green highlighted the critical role HOME has played in transforming lives and initiating the journey towards eliminating homelessness. The charity's proactive approach has not only provided immediate relief but has also laid the groundwork for a sustainable future where every resident has a secure place to call home. The Green family's donation is aimed at bolstering HOME's various programs, ensuring the resources are there where they're needed most.

A Unified Effort

Denise Carey, HOME's Chief Executive, expressed her gratitude towards the Green family's continued generosity. Emphasizing the importance of collaboration, she outlined the charity's strategy to work closely with public, private, and community partners. This collective effort is vital for realizing the vision of a Bermuda where homelessness is a thing of the past. Carey also encouraged the community to contribute through employment opportunities, lodging, groceries, and donations of gently-used homeware items to support those in need.

Impact and Outreach

The significant contribution from the Green family underscores the importance of private support in addressing social issues. By directly funding the programs that make the most difference, they are setting a precedent for philanthropy in Bermuda. The ongoing commitment of the Green family to HOME's mission is a beacon of hope, inspiring others to join in the fight against homelessness and work towards a more inclusive and supportive society.

As Bermuda grapples with the challenges of homelessness, the concerted efforts of charities like HOME, supported by benefactors like the Green family, illuminate the path forward. This collaboration not only aids those in immediate need but also fosters a community spirit geared towards long-term solutions and a brighter future for all Bermudians.