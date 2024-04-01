Future Entrepreneurs Shine in Shark Tank-Style Competition at Private School

Students at a private school embarked on a unique journey of innovation and entrepreneurship during their recent Enterprise Week, a program designed to stimulate business acumen through a Shark Tank-style pitch competition. This engaging event saw 54 students divided into teams of three, each tasked with the creation of a product and the development of a business plan aimed at profitability. With items ranging from children's toys to technology storage solutions, the competition showcased the diverse talent and creativity among the students.

Inspiring Young Minds

Elyse Rayner, a secondary business studies teacher at the school, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "Enterprise Week is a testament to the incredible potential within our students. It's about more than just winning, it's about embracing the process — creativity, collaboration, and the entrepreneurial spirit." The preliminary round featured pitches to peers and a panel comprising teaching staff and entrepreneurs from Ignite Bermuda, with six groups advancing to the final round after incorporating feedback.

Final Pitch and Winners

The final round expanded the panel of judges to include representatives from Walkers (Bermuda), the event's sponsor, and allowed finalists to invite family members to witness their presentations. The competition culminated in the victory of Aki Holders, with their innovative portable jewellery storage solution. Second and third places went to Night Owl and Tails and Trails, respectively, highlighting the range of creative ideas among the students. Winners received cash prizes and mentorship opportunities, promising a bright future for these budding entrepreneurs.

Community and Future Prospects

Rachel Nightingale of Walkers (Bermuda) expressed delight at the opportunity to inspire future female entrepreneurs through their sponsorship, while Georgia Rego from Ignite Bermuda praised the collaboration for fostering entrepreneurial growth in the community. The success of this inaugural Enterprise Week promises to make it an annual highlight for Year 9 students, encouraging the next generation of innovators and business leaders.