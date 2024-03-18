Celebrating 100 Years of Service: Rotary Clubs of Bermuda Mark Centennial Milestone

Bermuda's branches of Rotary International, a leading global charitable institution, are commemorating a significant milestone this year—their 100th anniversary of fostering friendship and service within the community.

Advertisment

The Royal Gazette recently engaged in discussions with both seasoned and newly inducted members of the Bermuda Rotary Clubs, shedding light on the profound impact and the unparalleled rewards of their community service endeavors. Founded in 1905 by Paul Harris in Chicago, Rotary International extended its reach to Bermuda in 1924, under the aegis of the New York branch, thereby inaugurating a century-long legacy of philanthropy and mutual cooperation on the island.

Decades of Dedication and Service

Veteran members like Mansfield Brock and John Kessaram share captivating narratives of their motivations and experiences within the Rotary. Brock, drawn by Rotary's core principles of truth, fairness, goodwill, and friendship, lauds the club’s initiatives like the student loan program and the international exchange program which significantly benefit the Bermudian youth. On the other hand, Kessaram was moved by Rotary's global 'polio plus' campaign, aiming to eradicate polio and other diseases, highlighting the extensive reach and impact of Rotary’s humanitarian missions across the globe.

Advertisment

Innovative Projects and Expanding Horizons

The Pembroke Rotary Club, led by Kessaram, exemplifies Rotary's commitment to community service, leading donations to local charities, and facilitating international cultural exchanges. Furthermore, the club’s efforts in constructing a soup kitchen in Brazil and supporting the Salvation Army in Bermuda underscore the diverse and impactful nature of Rotary projects. Additionally, the inclusion of women as full members marks a significant evolution in the club’s history, fostering a more inclusive and comprehensive approach towards community service.

Future of Rotary in Bermuda: New Members, New Visions

Leslie Grant, a recent addition to the Rotary family, embodies the future trajectory of Rotary in Bermuda. Driven by a desire to contribute to his community beyond his professional work, Grant’s involvement in projects like supporting seniors’ charity Project Action and environmental initiatives reflects the broad spectrum of Rotary’s service avenues. His testimony underscores the enduring appeal of Rotary’s foundational motto, 'service before self', and hints at the continuing evolution of Rotary in adapting to meet contemporary community needs while staying true to its core values.

As Bermuda's Rotary Clubs step into their next century of service, the blend of rich history, diverse projects, and the infusion of new energies and perspectives from members like Grant, promises a future where the Rotary’s legacy of friendship, service, and community betterment not only endures but thrives. This centennial celebration is not just a reflection on a century of achievements but also a beacon for the potential impacts and innovations that lie ahead in the service of humanity.