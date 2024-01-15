Catalina Re Donates $10,000 to Friends of Hospice’s ‘Help Us Grow’ Campaign

Insurance company Catalina Re has made a generous donation of $10,000 to the Bermuda-based Friends of Hospice initiative, as part of the ‘Help Us Grow’ campaign. Launched in 2021, the campaign aims to establish a comprehensive care center to provide palliative and elder-care services to the island’s residents.

Catalina Re’s Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

The contribution by Catalina Re underlines the firm’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. Tina Rego, the Chair of Catalina Re’s Environmental, Social, and Governance Committee, affirmed the company’s pleasure in supporting such a worthy cause. She noted the significant impact that Friends of Hospice has made over the past 29 years, providing medical, social, and spiritual support to Bermuda’s residents and their families.

A Dedication to Positive Impact

Sakina Darrell, the Deputy Chair of Catalina Re’s ESG Committee, emphasized the company’s dedication to ensuring their core values and business practices positively influence the community. Their donation underpins this commitment and sets an example for other corporations to follow.

Working Towards a Dignified Environment for Palliative Care

Jennifer Mahoney, the Executive Director of Friends of Hospice, expressed her gratitude for the donation, stating it brings them closer to realizing their primary goal: creating an inclusive and dignified environment for palliative care recipients. To further support the campaign, a family-friendly fundraiser event is slated to take place at the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute on January 27. The organization also encourages additional donations through its website.