Casa dos Açores da Bermuda Marks 9th Anniversary, Eyes Future Cultural Celebrations

Casa dos Açores da Bermuda, a charity that has seen significant growth from a small committee to a thriving organization, celebrated its ninth anniversary on March 10, surrounded by notable figures including Governor Rena Lalgie, Opposition Leader Jarion Richardson, Tourism Minister Owen Darrell, and MP Jache Adams. Promoting Azorean history and culture, the charity has expanded to nearly 140 members and has ambitious plans for future events and further renovations to their headquarters.

Growth and Renovations: From Garage to Government Building

Since its inception, Casa dos Açores da Bermuda has evolved from meeting in a garage to occupying a government-owned building equipped with a kitchen, bar, and library. Lucia Botelho, the organization's president, highlighted the transformation achieved through community support and fundraising efforts, notably through selling malasadas. The goal is to enhance the facility further, adding more storage space and completing the bar area.

Upcoming Cultural Events and Partnerships

Looking ahead, Casa dos Açores is planning to participate in the island's Agricultural Exhibition and Bermuda Day Parade, alongside hosting a 'fish night' in June. A significant partnership with the Vasco da Gama Club and the Honorary Consul of Portugal in Bermuda aims to commemorate 175 years since the Portuguese arrival on the island, with celebrations planned for June and November. These events underscore the charity's commitment to cultural preservation and community engagement.

Membership and Future Aspirations

With a diverse membership structure catering to families, students, and seniors, Casa dos Açores da Bermuda is poised for further growth. The organization not only serves as a beacon of Azorean culture in Bermuda but also as a testament to the power of community and shared heritage. As they look to the future, the planned events and ongoing renovations are just the beginning of what promises to be a vibrant celebration of Portuguese culture on the island.

As Casa dos Açores da Bermuda steps into its next phase of growth and cultural celebration, the journey from a humble beginning to a cornerstone of Azorean heritage in Bermuda is a compelling narrative of community, culture, and collaboration. The anticipation around the upcoming events and the ongoing efforts to enhance their headquarters reflect a vibrant community eager to share its rich history and traditions.