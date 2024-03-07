Carey Olsen Bermuda Champions Women's Progress on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day, Carey Olsen Bermuda hosted a landmark panel discussion, shedding light on the journeys of four women at the pinnacle of their professions in Bermuda. The event, led by senior associate Laura Kearns, featured an inspiring lineup including Kim Simmons from Butterfield Bank, Chief Justice Shade Subair Williams, Charmaine Tucker from Lombard Odier Group, and Claire van Overdijk of Carey Olsen. Together, they delved into themes of inclusion, overcoming workplace challenges, and fostering a supportive environment for the upcoming generation.

Inspiring Inclusion and Tackling Challenges

The conversation kicked off with a focus on the theme of inspiring inclusion, where panelists shared personal anecdotes illustrating the hurdles they've encountered as women in their respective fields. They discussed strategies to combat impostor syndrome, a common barrier to women's career advancement, and emphasized the significance of creating a balance between professional and personal life. Such insights offered a roadmap for attendees on how to navigate similar challenges in their careers.

Creating Work-Life Balance

A significant portion of the discussion revolved around the art of achieving work-life balance. Panelists shared practical tips and personal experiences on how to manage professional responsibilities while ensuring personal well-being. This segment resonated deeply with the audience, highlighting the universal struggle of balancing career aspirations with personal life, and the importance of prioritizing self-care and mental health in the pursuit of professional success.

Empowering the Next Generation

The panelists also directed their focus towards the younger generation, offering advice on career progression and the importance of seeking out mentors and networks for support. They stressed the need for continuous learning and adaptability in a rapidly changing professional landscape. The discussion concluded on a high note, with a collective call to action for attendees to support one another in fostering an inclusive environment that champions diversity, equality, and empowerment for women in Bermuda and beyond.

Reflecting on the event, Laura Kearns expressed pride in facilitating a discussion that not only highlighted the achievements of these remarkable women but also set the stage for ongoing dialogue about inclusion and equality in Bermuda's professional sectors. Claire van Overdijk echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to inspire and maintain momentum towards achieving gender parity in the workplace. This panel discussion marks a significant step forward in addressing the challenges faced by women in the professional world, inviting reflection on how individuals and organizations alike can contribute to a more inclusive and equitable future.