Buffet Brunch Fundraiser: Love is Love BDA Bids Farewell to Marcus Zebra Smith

On February 4th, 2024, Love is Love BDA, an organization championing Bermuda's LGBTQ+ community, will host a buffet brunch at the Thyme Restaurant in Paget West. The event is not just a celebration of love and diversity, but also a farewell to one of Bermuda's beloved performers, Marcus Zebra Smith. The brunch will also include a charity raffle to benefit OUTBermuda's 2024 education bursary program, a cause close to the heart of Love is Love BDA.

A Farewell Performance by Marcus Zebra Smith

The buffet brunch will feature Marcus Zebra Smith, a local dancer who has won hearts with his performances at Bermuda Pride events, Shrek the Musical, and a Christmas Pantomime. This brunch will mark Smith's farewell performances before his move to the United Kingdom, a bittersweet moment for his fans and the community.

Charity Raffle for OUTBermuda's 2024 Education Bursary Program

The event presents an opportunity to contribute to a noble cause. The charity raffle aims to raise funds for OUTBermuda's 2024 education bursary program. This initiative is designed to support the success and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ individuals in Bermuda. Love is Love BDA, known for its philanthropic work, has previously raised $3000 through raffle sales for Transitional Community Services.

Voices of Pride and Support

Christopher Douglas, co-founder of Love is Love BDA, expressed his pride in supporting OUTBermuda. He underscored the importance of community involvement in advancing diversity and inclusion. Jameka Smith from OUTBermuda's board and Christina Arden, the 2023 bursary recipient, also emphasized the significance of the bursary program within Bermuda's LGBTQ+ community.

Tickets for the brunch are currently on sale, with options for brunch only or bottomless mimosas. The attendees are encouraged to wear red, pink, white, or silver to celebrate love just before Valentine's Day.