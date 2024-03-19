BUEI to Screen Golden Globe-Nominated 'She Came to Me': Dinklage Leads

The Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute (BUEI) is set to enchant audiences this weekend with the romantic comedy 'She Came to Me', starring the remarkable Peter Dinklage. Slated for a Saturday evening showcase, this film highlights the institute's dedication to bringing diverse cinematic experiences to the island through its Films at BUEI series.

Celebrated Talent and Musical Brilliance

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage, 'She Came to Me' delves into the life of Steve Lauddem, an operetta composer caught in the whirlwind of creating his magnum opus. The film's unique blend of comedy and drama, accompanied by a rich musical score, has garnered critical acclaim, securing nominations for Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards and Best Original Score in an Independent Film at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. This cinematic piece not only showcases Dinklage's versatility but also highlights the contributions of Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei, and others to the film's dynamic narrative.

A Night at BUEI: More Than Just a Movie

Set in the cozy confines of the Tradewinds Auditorium, the screening of 'She Came to Me' offers more than just a movie. With ticket prices set at $15 for general admission and $25 for the big-screen package—which includes a choice of wine, beer, or a non-alcoholic beverage, along with a snack pack—patrons are in for a treat. Furthermore, attendees have the opportunity to enjoy a 10% discount on meals at the Harbourfront Restaurant, either before or after the film, adding a delightful dining experience to their cinematic adventure.

Looking Forward: The Next Chapter in BUEI's Film Series

The BUEI's commitment to enriching Bermuda's cultural landscape continues with the upcoming screening of 'American Fiction' on April 13th. This initiative not only provides residents and visitors with access to acclaimed international films but also fosters a community of film enthusiasts eager to explore diverse narratives and genres. As the BUEI Films series grows, it promises to bring more compelling stories to the island, making each screening a much-anticipated event.

As the lights dim in the Tradewinds Auditorium this Saturday, 'She Came to Me' is poised to offer a memorable evening that transcends the typical movie-going experience. Through its strategic blend of humor, drama, and music, the film invites viewers on an emotional journey, underscored by the stellar performances of its cast. The BUEI's Films at BUEI series, with its dedication to bringing such diverse cinematic experiences to Bermuda, continues to be a beacon for cultural enrichment and entertainment on the island.