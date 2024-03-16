Bermudian DJ-Turned-Chef to Battle in Amazon Prime's 'The World Cook' Season 2

Bermuda's very own Beatnik Rubaine is set to bring his self-taught culinary skills to a global stage on Amazon Prime Video's The World Cook. The show, which debuted in December 2022, is making a much-anticipated return with its second season, featuring international chefs including Rubaine. Hosted by Fred Sirieix and Emma Willis, the competition promises to showcase a diverse array of culinary talents and dishes from around the world.

From DJ Booths to Kitchen Battles

Beatnik Rubaine's journey from a DJ to a chef is a testament to his versatility and passion for food. Having moved to Britain in 2004, Rubaine found a new calling in the culinary world, despite initially struggling to find work as a DJ. His dedication to cooking led him through a rigorous selection process for the show, culminating in a live, filmed cooking demo that secured his spot. Rubaine's excitement about representing Bermuda and sharing his culture through food is palpable, as he aims to inspire others from his homeland.

Culinary Showdowns and Personal Growth

Throughout the filming of The World Cook, Rubaine forged strong bonds with his fellow contestants, turning the high-pressure environment into a collaborative and enriching experience. The show's format, which emphasizes the chefs' backgrounds and culinary traditions, allowed Rubaine to highlight Bermuda's seafood treasures. Despite the challenges of cooking under the watchful eyes of cameras and live judges, he embraced the opportunity to push his limits and grow both personally and professionally.

A Stage for Global Culinary Talent

The competition, judged by Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar and The Great British Bake Off runner-up Crystelle Pereira, is not just a test of cooking skills but a celebration of international cuisines and cultures. With the promise of naming a restaurant after the winner and the opportunity to design a dish for an à la carte menu, the stakes are high. Host Fred Sirieix has touted this season as "the Olympics of cooking competitions," setting the stage for an intense and thrilling culinary battle.

As The World Cook returns to Amazon Prime Video, viewers are in for a treat, witnessing the convergence of culinary talents from across the globe. For Beatnik Rubaine, this is more than just a competition; it's a chance to share a piece of Bermuda with the world and showcase the richness of its cuisine. The journey ahead is not only about vying for the title but about celebrating the universal language of food.