Bermuda's Tourism Boom: $815 Million Boost and Over 2,000 Jobs Created in 2022

Bermuda's tourism sector has emerged as a pivotal driver of the island's economic recovery in 2022, marking a significant turnaround highlighted in the latest Tourism Satellite Account report. This analysis, conducted by the Department of Statistics, sheds light on the tourism industry's comprehensive impact across direct, indirect, and induced economic activities, revealing a substantial contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP), employment, and government revenue.

Economic Impact and Employment Growth

The report unveils that tourism's gross value added to Bermuda's economy reached an impressive $815 million, accounting for 2.8 percent of the total GDP. Notably, direct tourist expenditures contributed $295 million, or 36.2 percent, of this total. The sector's influence extends beyond immediate spending, as it spurred the creation of 2,113 jobs last year, marking an 85.8 percent increase compared to 2021. These positions represent about 6.6 percent of Bermuda's total employment, with Bermudian workers directly involved in tourism comprising 67.4 percent, a 74 percent rise from the previous year.

Multiplier Effects and Government Revenue

Further analysis of the tourism industry's economic footprint reveals its multiplier effects, contributing an additional $90 million in value and generating 290 more jobs. The combined direct and indirect impacts on wages amounted to $261 million in 2022. Moreover, the induced effects of tourism spending, fueling further job creation and wage growth, accounted for an additional 522 positions and $57 million in wages. Highlighting the sector's importance to public finances, tourism's contribution to government revenue stood at $151 million, or 13.6 percent of the total revenue last year.

Reflecting on Tourism's Pivotal Role

The remarkable rebound of Bermuda's tourism industry not only underscores its resilience but also its critical role in bolstering the island's economy post-pandemic. With a substantial increase in jobs and significant contributions to the GDP and government revenue, the sector's success story is a testament to the collective efforts of stakeholders and the government's strategic initiatives to revive and sustain tourism growth. As Bermuda continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, the tourism sector's ongoing recovery and expansion will undoubtedly play a key role in shaping the island's economic landscape.