Bermuda's Secret Meeting: A Nation's Leap Toward Racial Equality

A Secret Meeting, a Courageous Stand, and a Nation's Stride Toward Equality

On Thursday, the 65th anniversary of a clandestine gathering that set Bermuda on the path to racial equality was commemorated at the Bermuda Industrial Union headquarters. The historic meeting of the Progressive Group, held on February 8, 1959, at Town Hill in Flatts, sparked the Theatre Boycott of 1959. This peaceful protest targeted segregated cinemas and ultimately compelled the island's institutions to dismantle racial barriers.

The Event that Shaped a Nation's Destiny

The commemoration brought together representatives from the faith, charity, and arts communities, along with union officials and directors of several government departments. Six students from the Berkeley Institute also took part in the discussions, which included members of Citizens Uprooting Racism in Bermuda.

The event honored three pivotal members of the Progressive Group: Izola Harvey, Florenz Maxwell, and Erskine Simmons. Their secret meeting in 1959 led to a united front against segregation and the successful Theatre Boycott in June of that year. The boycott achieved its goal in just two weeks, with hotels and other institutions following suit in desegregating their establishments.

The Power of Learning and Unity

The theme of the commemoration, 'always learning', aimed to draw lessons from the past for a better Bermuda. The spirit of continuous learning and unity will be carried forward with family events on Sunday, commemorating the 175th anniversary of Elliot Primary School.

A Legacy that Echoes Through Time

As the 65th anniversary of the Progressive Group's secret meeting fades into the fabric of history, its legacy remains vibrant and strong. Bermuda continues to learn from the courage and wisdom of those who dared to challenge the status quo, forging a more equitable society for all its citizens.

In the echoes of their actions, the theme of 'always learning' resonates, reminding us that the pursuit of knowledge and understanding is a powerful force for change. The Progressive Group's story serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring power of unity, resilience, and the unwavering belief in a more just world.