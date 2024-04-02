Bermuda's Public Health Week 2023: From Self-Defence to Nutrition and Sexual Health

The Department of Health in Bermuda is set to host a weeklong Public Health Week from April 7 to 12, 2023, under the theme 'Protecting, Connecting and Thriving: We are all Public Health'. The initiative aims to engage the public in various health-related activities ranging from self-defence classes by Roberto Carneiro to discussions on nutrition and sexual health, highlighting the importance of community health and wellness.

Advertisment

Empowering the Community Through Education

One of the highlight events is a self-defence class conducted by Roberto Carneiro, an instructor at Bermuda Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, on April 9. This session, slated to run from 5.30pm to 6.30pm in Victoria Park, promises to equip participants with basic self-defence techniques and awareness to avoid dangerous situations. Additionally, a Positive Parenting Lunch and Learn Session by the Family Centre is scheduled for the same day, offering insights into positive parenting techniques and discipline via Zoom from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Fostering Health and Wellness

Advertisment

The week continues with a session focused on Women's health titled 'Let's Talk Health and Healing for Women' at The Pavillion in the Bermuda National Sports Centre on April 10. This event, free and open to all, aims to provide a platform for discussing women's health issues, with registration required in advance. The week will wrap up with a Farmers Market and Healthy Living Expo at City Hall on April 12, from 10am to 2pm, featuring local produce vendors, health screenings, and food demonstrations to promote nutritional awareness and healthy living.

Community Engagement and Long-term Impact

Minister of Health Kim Wilson highlighted the distinction between public health and healthcare, emphasizing the week's focus on community and environmental protection. The activities planned for the week reflect a broad approach to public health, touching on violence prevention, sexual and reproductive health, food and nutrition, and more. This comprehensive initiative aims not only to educate but also to connect and empower individuals to take proactive steps towards their health and well-being.

As Public Health Week approaches, the Department of Health encourages the community to participate in these enriching activities. Through education, engagement, and empowerment, the event seeks to foster a healthier, more connected Bermuda, underscoring the collective responsibility in public health and well-being.