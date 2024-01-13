Bermuda’s Places of Worship: A Tapestry of Faiths and Community Spirit

Bermuda, a mosaic of faiths, is teeming with spiritual activities as places of worship across the island extend open invitations to the community. This intermingling of faiths is a testament to the island’s rich cultural diversity and unity.

Spiritual Engagements Across Bermuda

The Bermuda Islamic Cultural Centre, a hub of Islamic practice and culture, is hosting a community night replete with refreshments. Additionally, it holds weekly Salatul-Jumu’ah prayers, a significant spiritual gathering for Muslims. On the Christian front, the Bright Temple AME Church is celebrating Men’s Day with services steered by the capable hands of Reverend Leon Jennings and Bishop Clarke Minors.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, popularly known as the Mormon Church, welcomes attendees, particularly children and youth, to its Sacrament Service. The Community Contact Ministry, another Christian establishment, offers Sunday school and a light breakfast, featuring speaker Pastor Gladstone Thompson.

Worship, Prayer, and Reflection

Grace Methodist Church, St Mark’s Anglican Church, and The Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity are holding worship services. The Cathedral, in particular, is also providing a tranquil space for private prayer and reflection, catering to those seeking personal spiritual solace.

Restoration House Ministries International stands out with its live prophetic prayer sessions led by Minister Eugenia Robinson-Lobban. Additionally, it hosts a monthly Midnight Cry event, an occasion for believers to gather and pray in the stillness of the night.

Communion and Revival

St Paul’s Anglican Church and Chapel-of-Ease Anglican Church extend an invitation to the community for communion services and bible study, fostering spiritual growth and fellowship. On the Islamic front, Masjid Muhammad and Masjid Quba hold weekly Friday prayers, an integral part of Islamic worship.

The Victory Kingdom Worship Centre organizes worship services under the guidance of Pastor Carlton Crockwell Sr. In a bid to rekindle spiritual fervor, Mt Zion AME Church is hosting a Fresh Start Revival with Reverend Jahkimmo Smith and guest preacher Reverend Matthew Watley.

These varied religious services and activities paint a vibrant picture of Bermuda’s religious landscape, reflecting the island’s commitment to faith, unity, and community spirit.