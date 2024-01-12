Bermuda’s National Youth Policy: A Year of Progress

In what stands as a testament to the commitment of Bermuda to its youth, the National Youth Policy Working Group has recorded significant strides over the past year. Minister of Youth, Social Development, and Seniors, Tinée Furbert, conveyed her commendations to the group during a press conference, highlighting the establishment of a framework that aims to execute eight policy objectives.

A Framework for the Future

The Government of Bermuda laid the foundation for the National Youth Policy in late 2022, assembling a diverse team to ensure the policy reflected the wide-ranging needs of the island’s youth. The group’s notable achievements, as outlined by Ms. Furbert, include the alignment of research with international best practices, the organization of youth forums, the execution of surveys, and the facilitation of a safeguarding workshop for child welfare organizations.

Setting the Standard

One of the landmark achievements of the team is the establishment of a standard for child safeguarding policies. This standard is now a mandatory requirement for any organization seeking grants, effectively ensuring the protection of young people’s health, wellbeing, and human rights. Senior Officer Nadine Henry and Theo Wolffe, the chairman of the working group, stressed the group’s relentless efforts to safeguard the vulnerable and curb antisocial behavior.

Empowering the Young

The Office of Youth Affairs has shown its support by funding more than 30 enrichment programs through community centers. It is in the process of organizing a youth conference with a focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. The conference is designed to empower young individuals, encouraging them to reflect on their roles in society. Prospective attendees can register for the conference online, and the progress report is also accessible online for those interested in learning more about the group’s accomplishments. For more information, the Office of Youth Affairs can be reached directly.