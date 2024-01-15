en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Bermuda’s Information Commissioner Orders Disclosure of More Records in Rejected Casino Deal

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Bermuda’s Information Commissioner Orders Disclosure of More Records in Rejected Casino Deal

In a landmark decision that underscores the potency of transparency and the relentless pursuit of truth in governance, the Information Commissioner of Bermuda, Gitanjali Gutierrez, has mandated the unveiling of additional records linked to a previously rejected multimillion-dollar casino deal. At the center of this intricate web is local company MM&I. The decision comes in response to a six-year-old request by The Royal Gazette for information under the public access to information law.

The Balancing Act: Public Interest vs Commercial Confidentiality

Despite the vehement opposition from MM&I, citing debilitating personal stress, potential reputational damage, and financial loss, Gutierrez stood firm on the ground that it was in the public interest for certain records to be made available by February 1. However, it was not an unchecked disclosure. The Cabinet Office was deemed correct in withholding some documents either partially or entirely, thus striking a delicate balance between public interest and commercial confidentiality.

The Spotlight on Government’s Previous Dealings with MM&I

This case throws into sharp relief the Government’s previous dealings with MM&I, which had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the One Bermuda Alliance government for a cashless gaming network management system for casinos in December 2013. The subsequent rejection of this deal has shrouded it in an aura of mystery and sparked off a relentless quest for truth.

Understanding The Intricacies of Government-Private Entity Relationships

The mandated disclosure aims at enhancing public comprehension of the relationships between the Government and private entities. It is particularly focused on unearthing the dynamics of conflict of interest management and the procurement process. The former Minister of Tourism Development and Transport and the former Attorney-General, who were instrumental in the gaming industry’s introduction and the MM&I agreement, subsequently represented MM&I in private practice. This has raised several questions about their relationships with the company, and the disclosure is expected to shed light on these intricate ties.

0
Bermuda
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bermuda

See more
11 seconds ago
Father's 100-Mile Desert Race Honors Late Son's Memory, Fuels Scholarship Dream
Geordie Wardman, a dedicated father deeply affected by the loss of his son, is bracing himself for a daunting 100-mile race across the harsh terrains of the Utah desert. This physical challenge, set for April 13, is more than just an endurance test; it is a heartfelt tribute to his son, Finn, who tragically passed
Father's 100-Mile Desert Race Honors Late Son's Memory, Fuels Scholarship Dream
Bermuda Steps Forward in Healthcare with First Internationally Accredited Surgical Facility
1 hour ago
Bermuda Steps Forward in Healthcare with First Internationally Accredited Surgical Facility
Catalina Re Donates $10,000 to Friends of Hospice's 'Help Us Grow' Campaign
1 hour ago
Catalina Re Donates $10,000 to Friends of Hospice's 'Help Us Grow' Campaign
Royal Bermuda Regiment Conducts Advanced Riot Control Training
54 mins ago
Royal Bermuda Regiment Conducts Advanced Riot Control Training
Kevin Maloney: A Runner's Fight Against Childhood Cancer
54 mins ago
Kevin Maloney: A Runner's Fight Against Childhood Cancer
Aura Cassidy Appointed as Magistrate in Bermuda: Signaling a New Chapter in Legal Landscape
1 hour ago
Aura Cassidy Appointed as Magistrate in Bermuda: Signaling a New Chapter in Legal Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
9 seconds
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
11 seconds
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
13 seconds
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads as Presidential Primary Season Begins
3 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads as Presidential Primary Season Begins
Taiwan's Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions
4 mins
Taiwan's Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
5 mins
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
5 mins
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
5 mins
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
5 mins
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
25 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
45 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app