Bermuda’s Information Commissioner Orders Disclosure of More Records in Rejected Casino Deal

In a landmark decision that underscores the potency of transparency and the relentless pursuit of truth in governance, the Information Commissioner of Bermuda, Gitanjali Gutierrez, has mandated the unveiling of additional records linked to a previously rejected multimillion-dollar casino deal. At the center of this intricate web is local company MM&I. The decision comes in response to a six-year-old request by The Royal Gazette for information under the public access to information law.

The Balancing Act: Public Interest vs Commercial Confidentiality

Despite the vehement opposition from MM&I, citing debilitating personal stress, potential reputational damage, and financial loss, Gutierrez stood firm on the ground that it was in the public interest for certain records to be made available by February 1. However, it was not an unchecked disclosure. The Cabinet Office was deemed correct in withholding some documents either partially or entirely, thus striking a delicate balance between public interest and commercial confidentiality.

The Spotlight on Government’s Previous Dealings with MM&I

This case throws into sharp relief the Government’s previous dealings with MM&I, which had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the One Bermuda Alliance government for a cashless gaming network management system for casinos in December 2013. The subsequent rejection of this deal has shrouded it in an aura of mystery and sparked off a relentless quest for truth.

Understanding The Intricacies of Government-Private Entity Relationships

The mandated disclosure aims at enhancing public comprehension of the relationships between the Government and private entities. It is particularly focused on unearthing the dynamics of conflict of interest management and the procurement process. The former Minister of Tourism Development and Transport and the former Attorney-General, who were instrumental in the gaming industry’s introduction and the MM&I agreement, subsequently represented MM&I in private practice. This has raised several questions about their relationships with the company, and the disclosure is expected to shed light on these intricate ties.