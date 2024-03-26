Bermuda's Iconic Hamilton Princess Hotel Set for $20M Renovation, Boosts Economy and Jobs

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, a landmark in Bermuda's tourism landscape, is embarking on a significant $20 million renovation project. Announced in the Senate and backed by the Tourism Investment Hamilton Princess & Beach Club Order 2024, this initiative not only aims to rejuvenate one of the island's most historic hotels but also promises economic revitalization and job creation.

Renovation Details and Benefits

The renovation, slated for late this year and into the next, constitutes phase four of the hotel’s redevelopment. Spearheaded by Hamilton Properties, owned by the Green family, the project has secured substantial tax relief measures, including customs duty, hotel occupancy tax, payroll tax, and land tax exemptions. These incentives are designed to facilitate the hotel's extensive upgrade, focusing on enhancing guest rooms and public spaces to meet contemporary luxury standards. The project's highlight includes the refurbishment of the Bermudiana Wing, with the completion date targeted for the second quarter of 2025.

Impact on Employment and Local Economy

Significantly, the renovation project is not just about physical improvements to the property. It represents a commitment to the growth and development of the hotel’s workforce, particularly benefiting Bermudian employees. The project is expected to provide both financial and on-the-job training support. This initiative aligns with Bermuda’s broader economic goals, aiming to invigorate the tourism sector and stimulate the local economy by creating jobs and enhancing the island's appeal to international visitors.

Government's Role and Future Projects

The Bermuda government’s approval of the Tourism Investment Order for the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club underscores its proactive approach to fostering tourism and economic development. As Senate Leader Owen Darrell noted, such investments are crucial for the island's economic health, especially in challenging times. The government has also passed similar orders for other resorts, indicating a comprehensive strategy to rejuvenate Bermuda’s tourism infrastructure. With additional hotels like the Fairmont Southampton and Grotto Bay Resort planning improvements, Bermuda is poised for a significant boost in its tourism and hospitality sectors.

As the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club embarks on this transformative journey, the ripple effects are expected to benefit not just the hotel and its guests but also the Bermudian workforce and the broader economy. This project symbolizes a significant step toward revitalizing Bermuda's tourism industry, promising a brighter future for the island's economy and its people.