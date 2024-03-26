Bermuda's Governor Sends Easter Lilies to King Charles III, Continuing Annual Tradition

Keeping a longstanding tradition alive, Governor Rena Lalgie, accompanied by her husband, Jacob Hawkins, visited Pacheco and Sons Farms this week to select Easter lilies destined for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. These flowers, symbolizing a historical bond, were dispatched on a British Airways flight, ensuring their arrival at Windsor Castle in time for Good Friday celebrations.

Symbolic Gesture of Friendship and History

Bermuda's practice of sending Easter lilies to the British monarch dates back to the 1800s, signifying not only a token of goodwill but also highlighting the island's rich horticultural legacy. Introduced to Bermuda from Japan around the 1850s, the cultivation of Easter lilies flourished, becoming one of the island's key industries and a significant export to the United States. Although the focus has shifted towards local sales, the tradition of sending these blooms to the royal family has been meticulously preserved, underscoring the enduring connections between Bermuda and the United Kingdom.

Annual Tradition Upheld

Rena Lalgie and Jacob Hawkins' involvement in this year's selection process emphasizes the importance of this tradition to Bermuda's current leadership. The carefully chosen Easter lilies from Pacheco and Sons Farms, renowned for their quality and beauty, are expected to adorn Windsor Castle, adding a touch of Bermudian splendor to the royal residence's Easter celebrations. This gesture continues to strengthen the cultural and historical ties between Bermuda and the British monarchy, showcasing the island's commitment to preserving this unique aspect of its heritage.

Reflections on a Flourishing Tradition

As these Easter lilies make their journey from Bermuda to Windsor Castle, they carry with them a message of friendship, respect, and shared history. This annual gesture not only celebrates the beauty of Bermuda's natural flora but also highlights the island's role in the broader Commonwealth community. As this tradition endures, it serves as a reminder of the lasting impact of cultural and historical connections, fostering a sense of unity and continuity between nations.