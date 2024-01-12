en English
Bermuda

Bermuda’s Child Care System Under Scrutiny After Overseas Placement Reveal

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:59 pm EST
Bermuda’s Child Care System Under Scrutiny After Overseas Placement Reveal

In a startling revelation, figures released by Bermuda’s Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) show that since 2021, a dozen children under the department’s care have been dispatched to overseas institutions. These institutions, predominantly located in the United States, cater to various needs from assessment to enrollment in therapeutic programs. However, only two out of the twelve children were provided with legal representation before this life-altering decision was made.

Legal Representation – A Discrepancy in Child Rights

One of the twelve children had an independent advocate called a litigation guardian during the court proceedings that led to their overseas placement. Another child was provided with a lawyer. This stark disclosure underscores pressing concerns about the legal rights and protection of children in DCFS care. The glaring absence of legal representation raises significant questions about whether these children were given a say in decisions that would impact their lives considerably. Furthermore, it brings to light potential risks of their rights being overlooked.

Government’s Response and Public Expenditure

In 2019, Bermuda’s Court of Appeal found the Government guilty of blatant disregard for children’s rights. This judgment was due to their failure to introduce a funding scheme for litigation guardians. The Ministry of Legal Affairs and Constitutional Reform, then responsible for the DCFS, claimed to have already started developing a comprehensive framework to address this issue post-judgment. This framework was to ensure funding and accountability for court-appointed litigation guardians. The financial strain on the public treasury for sending these children overseas in 2021 and 2022 surpassed 2.3 million, as reported in the Official Gazette.

Public Access to Information – A Renewed Debate

The release of this information has sparked a renewed debate about the adequacy of Bermuda’s systems in safeguarding the rights of children in care. Information Commissioner Gitanjali Gutierrez has reiterated the need to review Bermuda’s older secrecy frameworks. She emphasizes that these frameworks should not weaken public access to information. Her comments came following two decisions on Pati requests made to the DCFS by The Royal Gazette concerning overseas childcare placements. In both instances, she found the department justified in ruling that a secrecy provision in the Children Act prohibits some requested records from being publicly disclosed.

Bermuda
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

