Bermuda Welcomes Complementary and Alternative Medicine Association: A Leap Towards Holistic Healthcare

After six years of dedicated preparation, a pioneering group of alternative medicine practitioners proudly announced the formation of the Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Bermuda Association (CAM). This significant milestone marks a new era in healthcare for Bermuda, aiming to support qualified practitioners and the public in navigating the diverse world of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM).

Advertisment

Formation and Mission

The journey began in 2018 when a small, visionary group recognized the urgent need for a regulatory body to bring credibility and integrity to the field of CAM. The association's formation is the culmination of years of effort to establish a supportive infrastructure for both practitioners and those seeking alternative treatments. According to member Deryn Higgins, many Bermudians have invested in obtaining certifications, diplomas, or degrees in various holistic health disciplines but lacked the support of a regulatory body to uphold the ethics and standards of practice. The association currently boasts eight members representing a wide array of modalities including naturopathy, kinesiology, energy medicine, and more.

Standards of Excellence and Public Assurance

Advertisment

To ensure the highest standards of practice, the council meticulously reviewed regulations from other jurisdictions, drawing inspiration from long-established accrediting bodies across the globe. This rigorous process was aimed at creating a unique and robust framework tailored to Bermuda's needs, fostering a safe and professional environment for clients. The global recognition of CAM's efficacy and its integration into renowned hospitals and clinics underscore the association's timely relevance. Moreover, local insurance companies, led by Coral Isle Insurance, have begun embracing and covering various CAM therapies, highlighting the growing acceptance and demand for alternative healthcare solutions in Bermuda.

Engagement and Accessibility

Highlighting the importance of proactive participation in healthcare decisions, Higgins extends an invitation to both practitioners and the public to explore the association's website. This platform serves not only as a gateway to discovering accredited professionals but also as a resource for guidance on incorporating CAM into one's healthcare regimen. The association's initiation is a beacon for those seeking alternative healthcare avenues, encouraging an informed and holistic approach to well-being in Bermuda.

As this groundbreaking association takes its first steps, the implications for Bermuda's healthcare landscape are profound. Not only does it offer a validated and ethical choice for those inclined towards alternative medicine, but it also sets a precedent for the integration of holistic healthcare practices into mainstream acceptance. This endeavor reflects a growing global trend towards embracing diverse healthcare modalities, promising a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to health and wellness in Bermuda.