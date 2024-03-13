Bermuda Water Truckers Seek Govt Support Amid Record Rainfall's Economic Blow

Water truckers in Bermuda are grappling with significant economic challenges following an unprecedented amount of rainfall over the past year, prompting calls for governmental support. Norris Burgess, owner of Cove Delight Water, highlights the need for reduced fuel costs and waived import duties on truck parts to alleviate some of the financial pressures facing the industry. Farad Furquan, president of the Bermuda Water Truckers Association, emphasizes the logistical challenges of maintaining older vehicles, underscoring the necessity for similar concessions granted to other sectors like fishing.

Economic Impact and Diversification

The excessive rainfall has not only reduced demand for water delivery but also exacerbated road conditions, leading to increased vehicle maintenance costs. Some truckers, like Burgess, report spending tens of thousands on repairs due to road damage. In response, many in the industry are diversifying their sources of income, venturing into areas such as dog food production and mowing services. Antoine Sealey of NAS Water Service shares his experience of financial strain leading to the diversification of his business to make ends meet.

Challenges in Pricing and Demand

Amid rising operational costs, water truckers face the delicate balance of setting prices high enough to cover expenses without alienating customers. The cost of water from depots, coupled with maintenance fees and the price of truck upkeep, significantly reduces profit margins. Dexter Swan highlights the industry's paradox: high demand can actually hamper profitability due to the inability of water depots to meet the surge, leading to early closures and government-imposed restrictions.

Looking Ahead: The Industry's Future

Despite the hardships, there are stories of resilience within the water trucking community. Darren DeSilva of Water Now reports an increase in water deliveries in 2023 compared to the previous year, suggesting that factors such as fleet size and individual work ethic play crucial roles in navigating the industry's challenges. The situation underscores the complex interplay between environmental conditions, governmental policies, and the entrepreneurial spirit of Bermuda's water truckers as they seek sustainable solutions in the face of adversity.