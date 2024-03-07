Bermuda Tackles Senior Abuse with Enhanced Department Resources Amid Staffing Challenges

In a revealing session at the House of Assembly, Minister Tinée Furbert highlighted the escalating issue of senior abuse in Bermuda, with 89 alarming cases reported out of 165 general referrals in 2023. Despite facing significant staffing constraints, the Department of Ageing and Disability Services has embarked on a comprehensive strategy to bolster its capacity, receiving a substantial budget increase for enhanced operations and educational outreach.

Advertisment

Strengthening the Frontline

The department, grappling with a worker/client ratio of 1 to 25, undertook critical steps to augment its workforce. Job descriptions for social work positions were meticulously upgraded and redated, leading to the successful filling of two new posts. Furthermore, the approval and ongoing recruitment for a policy analyst position signify the government's commitment to reinforcing policy support within the department, addressing the growing complexity of cases involving physical, psychological abuse, and financial exploitation of seniors.

Budget Boost and Educational Initiatives

Advertisment

A significant financial commitment was made to empower the Department of Ageing and Disability Services, with a 36% budget increase amounting to $1,332,000. This enhancement is primarily geared towards consultancy services aimed at refining the department's functions. Minister Furbert emphasized the department's expanded educational efforts, reaching more seniors and vulnerable persons with crucial information on abuse prevention and awareness. This focus on adult protection and case management underscores the department's dedication to serving the community's most vulnerable, even amidst challenging circumstances.

Progressing Towards a National Seniors Strategy

Amid these developments, Minister Furbert also shed light on the advancement of the National Seniors Strategy. This strategic framework is being shaped by valuable input from seniors themselves, obtained through targeted consultations. The strategy aims to enhance the department's effectiveness in safeguarding the elderly population. Additionally, the department is making strides in digitalization to streamline access to its services, further exemplifying the ministry's proactive approach to meeting the diverse needs of Bermuda's ageing population.

As Bermuda faces the growing challenge of senior abuse, the Department of Ageing and Disability Services' multifaceted approach, bolstered by governmental support and community engagement, offers a beacon of hope. The concerted efforts to enhance capacity, coupled with a focus on education and strategy development, pave the way for a more resilient and responsive system dedicated to protecting the island's seniors.