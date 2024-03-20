Bermuda Senate Passes Act Allowing Non-Bermudians to Buy Property in Hamilton Until 2028

The Bermuda Senate has recently made a significant move by passing the Economic Development Amendment Act of 2024, which marks a pivotal change allowing restricted individuals, those without Bermudian status, to purchase residential units in the City of Hamilton over the next four years. This legislative adjustment is aimed at boosting investment and fostering economic growth within Special Economic Zones (SEZs), particularly outside the Economic Empowerment Zone (EEZ), by relaxing the restrictions on the ownership of residential real estate.

Background and Objectives

In 2019, the Economic Development Act underwent amendments to introduce approved residential schemes enabling restricted persons to buy units without the constraints typically imposed. The overarching aim was to invigorate economic activity and development across all EEZs, with a special focus on North East Hamilton. The latest amendment, as explained by Leslie Robinson, the government senator and Junior Minister of Economy and Labour, seeks to extend these efforts by further easing the path for foreign direct investment in Bermuda's residential sector.

Legislative Details and Support

The bill received backing from various sectors, including the One Bermuda Alliance, with Douglas de Couto, the shadow finance minister, inquiring about the possibilities for owners to resell these properties to non-Bermudians. Robinson clarified that any reselling would adhere to existing laws, indicating a structured approach to integrating non-Bermudian investors into the local real estate market. Additionally, the government is contemplating the extension of this provision beyond the initial four-year term, hinting at long-term plans for Bermuda's economic and residential development landscape.

Implications for Bermuda's Future

This legislative change opens new avenues for investment and development in Bermuda, potentially attracting a broader spectrum of investors interested in the residential real estate market. By removing barriers for non-Bermudian buyers, Bermuda aims to stimulate economic growth and diversification, enhancing the vitality and appeal of the City of Hamilton and its surrounding areas. As this amendment takes effect, it will be crucial to monitor its impact on the local economy, property market, and the broader community to ensure that the benefits of increased foreign investment are realized sustainably and inclusively.