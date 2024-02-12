Bermuda Police Service Recruiting Constables: Apply Now for a Chance to Serve and Protect

Protect and Serve: Bermuda Police Service Opens Recruitment for Constables

In a call to action for local residents, the Bermuda Police Service (BPS) has announced the opening of applications for the position of Constable. With a deadline set for 21st February 2024, the BPS is seeking individuals who are committed to serving their community and making Bermuda safer.

Qualified Applicants Wanted

The BPS is inviting applications from local residents aged between 19 and 49, who are in good physical and mental health, and possess a Bermuda School Diploma or equivalent. Applicants must also meet specific requirements and pass various evaluations to be considered for the Recruit Foundation Course (RFC).

Rigorous Training Awaits Successful Applicants

Successful applicants will embark on a demanding six-month program, which includes on-the-job training, academic modules, exams, and practical exercises. The RFC is designed to provide recruits with the necessary skills and knowledge to become effective members of the BPS.

Enhancing Assessment Standards

In a recent development, fourteen BPS officers have completed a UK College of Policing Multiple-Choice Question Writing Course. This training will improve the BPS's assessment and evaluation standards, ensuring that the recruitment process remains rigorous and fair.

To apply, interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications online at govtcareers.gov.bm. As the BPS continues its mission to protect and serve the community, this recruitment drive represents an opportunity for local residents to contribute to a safer Bermuda.