Bermuda Police Service Promotes Veteran Trio to Chief Inspector for Dedication and Excellence

Three seasoned officers from the Bermuda Police Service, Derricka Burns, Jason Smith, and Dorian Astwood, have ascended to the rank of Chief Inspector, marking a significant milestone in their careers. This trio, boasting a cumulative 93 years of service, was chosen for their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence. Commissioner of Police Darrin Simons highlighted their instrumental roles in the force's success and expressed his confidence in their leadership capabilities going forward.

Rise Through the Ranks

The journey of Burns, Smith, and Astwood within the Bermuda Police Service is a testament to their hard work and dedication. They embarked on their law enforcement careers through the police cadet programme, gradually rising through the ranks. Their promotions are not just a personal achievement but also a reflection of their significant contributions to public safety and community service over the years. Commissioner Simons's commendation underscores the trio's pivotal role in shaping a safer Bermuda through their exemplary leadership and integrity.

Commitment to Excellence

The promotion of these three officers is a clear indicator of the Bermuda Police Service's commitment to recognizing and rewarding hard work and excellence within its ranks. It also highlights the importance of experience and the value of nurturing talent from within the organization. The combined 93 years of service of Burns, Smith, and Astwood embody the dedication required to maintain public safety and trust. Their journey from cadets to Chief Inspectors serves as inspiration for upcoming officers, demonstrating the possibilities that await those who commit themselves to serving their community with distinction.

Looking Ahead

As Bermuda embraces this new chapter in its law enforcement leadership, the promotions of Burns, Smith, and Astwood signal a bright future for the Bermuda Police Service. Their leadership qualities, honed over decades of service, are set to usher in an era of innovative policing strategies and enhanced community relations. Commissioner Simons's confidence in the newly promoted Chief Inspectors reflects the optimism within the service for the continued growth and success under their guidance. The Bermuda Police Service, with the support of its community, looks forward to making Bermuda an even safer place to live and visit.

The elevation of Derricka Burns, Jason Smith, and Dorian Astwood to Chief Inspector is more than a promotion. It is a recognition of nearly a century of collective dedication to law enforcement and public service. As Bermuda rallies behind its new Chief Inspectors, their stories of perseverance and commitment to excellence stand as beacons of inspiration, driving the Bermuda Police Service towards new heights of success and community engagement.