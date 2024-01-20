Bermuda National Trust to Host Community Tree Planting Day at Spittal Pond

On January 27, the Bermuda National Trust (BNT) is preparing to welcome volunteers and eco-enthusiasts to Spittal Pond for a community day. The day's goal is to plant trees on a freshly constructed berm, designed as a safeguard for the pond against pollutants and runoff from an adjacent farm. This initiative provides an opportunity for participants to play a direct role in enhancing the local environment through the integration of native and endemic species. The day is structured into two sessions beginning at 10 am and 12 pm respectively.

Protecting Spittal Pond

The value of the berm cannot be overstated - it serves a critical function as a bulwark, preserving the integrity of Spittal Pond by keeping it free from agricultural runoff and pollutants. In tandem with the berm construction, the BNT is also undertaking repairs of a nearby farm fence to deter cattle from entering the pond, further reinforcing the protective measures in place.

Reinterpreting Portuguese Rock

As part of the community day, the BNT will also unveil a newly interpreted sign at Portuguese Rock. This historic site, adorned with inscriptions dating back to 1543, stands as a testament to the earliest known human presence on the island. The new interpretation links the rock to the Atlantic slave trade, offering a deeper understanding of the site's historical relevance. The BNT's heritage team will be on hand to engage in discussions about the site's significance and the ongoing process of its reevaluation.

Event Details and Registration

The BNT urges interested individuals to register in advance for the community day. In the event that weather conditions prove unfavorable, the community day will be rescheduled for February 3. This community day presents a unique opportunity to contribute directly to the preservation of Bermuda's natural and historical heritage, while also fostering a deeper connection with the environment.