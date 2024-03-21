Bermuda Marks Spring 2023: Environmentalists Unite for World Water Day and Earth Hour

Yesterday, Bermuda's environmental advocates gathered to celebrate the onset of spring, heralding a series of events aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental awareness. At the heart of the gatherings was the Bermuda National Trust's Waterville property in Pembroke, where speakers from five environmental groups shared their plans for the season. This convergence underscored a collective commitment to nature conservation and education.

World Water Day Symposium and More

The Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute, represented by Karla Lacey, announced a symposium for World Water Day, focusing on the theme 'Water for peace.' The event aims to highlight the crucial role of clean water and sanitation in preventing resource conflicts. Additionally, the Institute plans an open house and Kid's Hour, encouraging public engagement with ocean conservation. Meanwhile, Glenn Fubler of Imagine Bermuda invited everyone to embrace the warmth of the sun and nature's embrace, promoting a message of warmth and kindness across the community.

Earth Hour and Environmental Education

Eugene Dean, chairman of Greenrock, reminded the public about Earth Hour, encouraging a turn-off of electronic devices to save energy. This year's Earth Hour is not just about saving power; it's about dedicating time to learn about and help restore our natural environment. Greenrock will also host a 'sacred earth circle' to foster deeper connections with nature. This array of activities highlights a broader effort to live sustainably and respect our environmental heritage.

Community Involvement and Advocacy

Further enriching the spring's environmental agenda, the Bermuda National Trust announced its annual Palm Sunday Walk through Warwick's nature reserves. This event, alongside a children's nature walk at Spittal Pond, invites the community to explore and appreciate Bermuda's natural beauty. William Campbell of Bermuda is Love pressed the importance of outdoor activities and education in environmental stewardship, tying back to the overarching theme of learning and advocacy for climate action.

As Bermuda welcomes spring with open arms, the concerted efforts of these environmental groups spotlight the island's dedication to sustainability and environmental education. These initiatives not only celebrate the beauty and significance of the natural world but also call on the community to play an active role in its preservation. Through symposiums, educational walks, and Earth Hour, Bermuda sets an example of how community, education, and advocacy can come together to foster a healthier planet.