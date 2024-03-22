Bermuda Launches CAMBDA: Elevating Standards in Alternative Medicine

After six years of diligent preparation, Bermuda witnesses the establishment of the Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Bermuda Association (CAMBDA), a pioneering move set to reshape the landscape of alternative healthcare in the region. This initiative not only provides a robust support system for practitioners of complementary and alternative medicine but also ensures that members of the public seeking such treatments are in safe, qualified hands.

Advertisment

Formation and Mission

The inception of CAMBDA marks a significant milestone in the field of alternative medicine in Bermuda. Spearheaded by a small group of visionaries in 2018 who recognized the urgent need for a regulatory body, CAMBDA aims to instill credibility and integrity within the sector. According to member Deryn Higgins, the association was born out of a necessity to support the numerous Bermudians holding certifications, diplomas, or degrees in various holistic health disciplines, which lacked the backing of a regulatory body to uphold their practice standards and ethics. Today, CAMBDA proudly represents eight members specializing in a diverse array of modalities, from naturopathy and kinesiology to energy medicine and acupuncture.

Standards of Excellence and Acceptance

Advertisment

In its quest to establish a standard of excellence, CAMBDA has meticulously reviewed practice standards from other jurisdictions, integrating best practices from established accrediting bodies across the globe to create a framework unique to Bermuda. This rigorous approach has not only elevated the practice of alternative medicine on the island but has also garnered acceptance from local insurance companies. Therapies such as acupuncture, massage, chiropractic medicine, and nutritional counseling are now recognized as viable means to reduce healthcare costs, further legitimizing the role of alternative medicine within the broader healthcare ecosystem in Bermuda.

Looking Forward

The establishment of CAMBDA is a testament to Bermuda's progressive stance on healthcare, recognizing the invaluable role that alternative medicine plays in the wellbeing of its citizens. As the association continues to grow, it invites practitioners and the public alike to explore its resources and consider the benefits of alternative medicine. By fostering an environment of professionalism, ethics, and continuous improvement, CAMBDA not only champions the cause of alternative medicine but also ensures that its practitioners and clients move towards a healthier future together.