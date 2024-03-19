Bermuda Hospitals Charitable Foundation Welcomes Six New Directors to Enhance Healthcare

The Bermuda Hospitals Charitable Foundation (BHCF) has recently expanded its board by welcoming six distinguished new directors. This strategic move aims to bolster the foundation's mission of advancing health and healthcare services across Bermuda. With a diverse array of expertise in finance, compliance, IT, law, marketing, human resources, and nursing, these appointments come at a crucial time as BHCF gears up to launch a new fundraising strategy.

Diverse Expertise for a Robust Strategy

The inclusion of Andrew Gibbs, Angela Atherden, Richard Lau, Harriet Stuckes, Nevine Lewis, and treasurer Sally-Anne Baron brings a dynamic mix of skills and experience to the BHCF board. Andrew Gibbs, the COO at PartnerRe, is known for his leadership across several licensed insurers. Angela Atherden, with her legal expertise and role as managing director of Apex Corporate Services, alongside Richard Lau's two-decade experience in Bermuda’s technology infrastructure, are set to make significant contributions. Harriet Stuckes, an oncology nurse, brings critical healthcare insight, whereas Nevine Lewis and Sally-Anne Baron add depth with their backgrounds in investment analysis and financial services, respectively.

Timely Appointments for Future Endeavors

Jane Spurling, chair of the BHCF board, emphasized the timeliness of these appointments as the foundation prepares to embark on a new fundraising strategy. This strategy aims to support the Bermuda Hospitals Board and enhance the delivery of healthcare services to the Bermudian population. The new directors' collective experience in pivotal areas is expected to drive the foundation towards achieving its lofty goals.

Commitment to Community Health

Kim Pratt, BHCF executive director, expressed honor in welcoming the new directors, highlighting their role in supporting BHCF’s mission. The directors' diverse backgrounds are seen as instrumental in enriching the foundation's strategic approach to fundraising and healthcare service delivery. As the BHCF continues to evolve, the community's health and well-being remain at the forefront of its endeavors. The foundation encourages the public to learn more about its mission and support its goals, ensuring a healthier future for Bermuda.

As the Bermuda Hospitals Charitable Foundation embarks on this new chapter with its expanded board, the implications for Bermuda's healthcare landscape are profound. The collective expertise of the new directors promises not only to enhance the foundation's fundraising capabilities but also to ensure that the Bermuda Hospitals Board can continue to provide exemplary healthcare services. This strategic reinforcement of the board underscores a commitment to elevating healthcare standards and accessibility for all Bermudians, marking a significant milestone in the island's healthcare journey.