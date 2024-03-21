Bermuda High School Marks Global Round Square Day with 'A Bermudian Renaissance' Theme

Students of the Bermuda High School joined 250 schools worldwide in celebrating Round Square Day, spotlighting 'A Bermudian Renaissance' as this year's theme. The event, unique to the institution within Bermuda, underlined the significance of Bermuda's global influence and its commitment to the Round Square ideals of internationalism, democracy, environmental stewardship, adventure, leadership, and service. Principal Carol Swainson emphasized the day's role in fostering a 'glocal' mindset—thinking globally while acting locally.

Expanding the Celebration

For the first time, the celebration extended beyond the secondary department to include primary students, who participated in vibrant parades and activities illustrating the island’s characteristics and Round Square's Discovery Heroes. The campus was adorned with Bermuda-themed chalk art, and the day was filled with craft displays, songs, and discussions led by alumni, further enriching the students' understanding of their cultural and global footprint.

Engagement and Fundraising

A marketplace offering snacks and beverages provided a fundraising opportunity, with proceeds supporting the BHS Adventure Fund. This fund facilitates students' participation in school trips and activities, emphasizing the importance of experiential learning. The afternoon activities ranged from a mini-Cup Match to kite building and locally-themed drama projects, ensuring the day was as entertaining as it was educational.

Global Connections and Opportunities

As a host school within the Round Square network, Bermuda High School offers students unparalleled opportunities for international exchanges, service trips, and participation in global conferences. These experiences have taken BHS students to numerous countries, fostering a deep sense of global awareness and interconnectedness. This network not only broadens their horizons but also instills a sense of responsibility and leadership among the young participants.

The celebration of Round Square Day at Bermuda High School underscores the institution's dedication to creating a learning environment that extends beyond the classroom. By emphasizing the importance of global engagement and community service, BHS prepares its students to navigate and contribute to the world with confidence and empathy, embodying the true spirit of 'A Bermudian Renaissance.'