Bermuda

Bermuda Faces Population Decline and Looming Crisis of Insufficient Retirement Savings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
The population of Bermuda has been steadily declining over the past five years, hitting a 20-year low in 2022 with a total count of 63,542 residents. This marks the lowest figure since 2003, with a drop of 106 from the previous year. The falling birthrate, which hit a record low in 2022 with only 479 births as against 585 deaths, is a significant contributor to this decline.

Population Trend and Demographics

Over the past decade, the number of births in Bermuda has been on a consistent downward trend while the number of deaths has been increasing every year. Life expectancy, however, presents a contrasting picture. Babies born in 2022 are expected to live up to an average age of 83 years, signifying an increase in life expectancy at birth. Women outnumber men in the population, and the majority of births in 2022 were to mothers aged between 20 and 39.

Government Response to the Demographic Crisis

The Bermuda government has recognized the declining population as a demographic crisis, particularly due to the ageing populace. The government has formulated plans to increase the working population by over 8,400 within the next five years. This is in response to concerns about the ageing population’s impact on Bermuda’s labor force and subsequent economic growth, as the current trends suggest that the working population may not be able to sustain the local economy in the future.

The Impending Crisis

The article also discusses another impending crisis — a large number of baby boomers retiring with insufficient savings. This could put a significant burden on younger generations who may end up being responsible for their care. The average retirement savings are far below what is needed for long-term care, with many Americans lacking a spouse or children to assist them. It is also predicted that the Social Security and Medicare trust funds might exhaust due to declining birth rates, and labor shortages in long-term care facilities may become a serious issue.

The Impact and The Way Forward

The impact of these demographic and economic shifts is expected to significantly affect adult children, primarily millennials and Gen Xers, who are already providing uncompensated care to their ageing parents. The challenges of inadequate retirement savings need urgent attention, and the article provides tips to make progress towards retirement goals. There is also a call for policy reforms to address the complex challenge presented by the low savings rate among baby boomers.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

