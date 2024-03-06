Bermuda Extends Work Permit Moratorium, Aims to Boost Local Employment

The Ministry of Economy and Labour has announced a significant extension of the moratorium on new work permits in specific job categories, a strategic move designed to prioritize employment opportunities for Bermudians. This extension, now in effect until May 1, underscores the government's commitment to fostering a robust local workforce amidst evolving economic landscapes.

Understanding the Moratorium

Under the current policy, a range of job categories will remain closed or restricted to non-Bermudians, maintaining the status quo from the previous period ending February 29. Employers seeking to fill positions in these categories must navigate a detailed application process, demonstrating due consideration of candidates recommended by the Department of Workforce Development.

This process aims to ensure that Bermudians are given the first opportunity to apply for these roles, aligning with national employment objectives.

Categories and Compliance

The list of closed and restricted job categories remains unchanged, covering various sectors from administrative roles to skilled trades. Employers are required to submit evidence of their recruitment efforts and the consideration of local candidates, a measure to strengthen the enforcement of the moratorium. Additionally, the policy offers pathways for partners of Bermudians and legal residents to seek employment, further integrating the workforce development strategy.

Future Prospects and Opportunities

The Ministry of Economy and Labour emphasizes the dynamic nature of this policy, indicating that adjustments will reflect the changing demands of Bermuda's job market. With a focus on developing local talent and providing Bermudians with greater access to employment opportunities, the government encourages individuals to enhance their skills and qualifications. This proactive approach aims not only to address immediate employment challenges but also to lay the groundwork for sustained economic growth and stability.