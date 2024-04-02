Bermuda Embraces Autism Acceptance Month: Gaps in Early Diagnosis and Support Highlighted

Bermuda observes World Autism Acceptance Month with a call to action for enhanced early diagnosis, intervention, and education on autism spectrum disorder (ASD), as announced by Sherri-Lee Bucci, president of the Bermuda Autism Support and Education Society. Despite the island's progress in autism awareness and acceptance, challenges remain in ensuring timely access to diagnostic services and equitable support, particularly for those without insurance coverage.

Striving for Early Detection and Intervention

Highlighting the critical importance of early diagnosis for children with ASD, Bucci pointed out the long waiting lists for diagnostic services, not only in Bermuda but globally. The Child Development Programme (CDP), a government initiative, was mentioned as a key player in bridging this gap. However, Bucci emphasized the need for the CDP to be fully operational and accessible to all, especially those lacking insurance, to offer comprehensive assessments and interventions from birth up to age 5.

Education and Employment: Areas for Improvement

Bucci also called on businesses, schools, and organizations to step up their efforts in providing autism education and training. This will foster greater awareness, understanding, and acceptance of individuals with ASD, facilitating their integration into the workforce. She underscored the global difficulty autistic individuals face in securing employment and suggested that both government departments and private companies could play a significant role in including autistic persons in their workforce, thus enhancing diversity and inclusion.

Government and Community Support

The proclamation of World Autism Awareness Day and the declaration of April as Autism Acceptance Month, read by Tinée Furbert, Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors, underscores the government's commitment to raising awareness and fostering acceptance. The proclamation advocates for the removal of barriers faced by individuals with autism, enabling them to live to their full potential and be recognized as valuable members of the community. This governmental backing, along with community support, signifies a crucial step towards embracing neurodiversity and ensuring that individuals with ASD have the opportunities to develop their skills and build relationships for fulfilling lives.