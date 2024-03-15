Bermuda Education Department Launches 'Politics and Pizza' for High Schoolers

The Bermuda Education Department has recently unveiled a novel educational initiative named 'Politics and Pizza', aimed at high school students across the island. This program seeks to enlighten students on the confluence of geopolitics, history, and local activism, making its debut at CedarBridge Academy with an engaging session on 'The Scramble for South America and Business Land Grabbing Parallels in Bermuda'. With the first session conducted on January 24 during lunchtime, students from The Berkeley Institute participated via a virtual setup, marking a collaborative educational experience.

Engaging Young Minds in Global and Local Issues

The 'Politics and Pizza' initiative represents a unique approach to learning, combining academic discussions with a casual setting to stimulate student engagement. The first session brought to light significant historical and geopolitical themes, with presentations from Shimaine Furroze of CedarBridge's Social Studies Department, and Lynn Winfield and Cordell Riley from Citizens Uprooting Racism in Bermuda. Nekesha Holdipp, the social studies education officer, emphasized the importance of enabling Bermuda's youth to engage in meaningful dialogues about social, economic, and political issues on both a local and global scale. Such conversations are crucial for fostering informed future social influencers and voters.

Creating a Unique Learning Experience

The informal yet enriching setting of the 'Politics and Pizza' sessions, underscored by the presence of pizza, has been praised for fostering a unique learning environment. Romel Mcdonald, CedarBridge’s social studies instructional teacher leader, highlighted the blend of rich content and an informal setting as key to the program's success. Moreover, Michelle Morris, Berkeley’s social studies instructional teacher leader, shared that her students relished the interaction with CedarBridge Academy, gaining valuable insights into the history of Tucker's Town and other significant topics discussed during the session.

Looking Towards the Future

This innovative program represents a significant step towards engaging Bermuda's youth in meaningful discussions about their world, encouraging them to draw connections between historical events and current global issues. By fostering an environment where students can comfortably engage with complex subjects, 'Politics and Pizza' aims to prepare them to become more informed citizens and voters. The success of the inaugural session hints at the potential for 'Politics and Pizza' to become a staple in Bermuda's educational landscape, inspiring other regions to adopt similar approaches to education.

As the 'Politics and Pizza' program continues to unfold, it will be interesting to see how it evolves and what further impacts it will have on the students' understanding of geopolitics, history, and activism. This initiative not only serves as an educational tool but also as a platform for young people to voice their opinions and learn from the past to shape a better future.