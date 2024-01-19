Bermuda Dog Owners Challenge Restrictions and Lack of Designated Parks

In Bermuda, a sense of unrest is brewing among dog owners due to stringent regulations that confine the spaces where they can bring their pets. During the period from April 1 to October 31, dogs are barred from public beaches, nature reserves, and parks. Gino Brangman, a dog owner and ex-employee of the parks department, argues that certain areas, such as rocks and docks, which are not classified as beaches, should be accessible to dogs.

Unrealized Government Initiative

About a decade ago, the government had plans to establish dog-designated parks with allocated funds. However, despite having been budgeted for, this initiative never came to fruition. Potential sites for dog parks, such as Astwood Park North, Happy Valley Park, and Penhust Park, were identified but never developed.

The Dogs Act 2008

The Dogs Act 2008 stipulates that dogs must be restrained in public places, either on a leash, in a carrier, or by other means, and they can only be set free off-leash in areas specified by the director through an order published in the Gazette. This regulation has been a point of contention for a number of dog owners in Bermuda.

Proposed Policies for Dog Parks

The Dog Training Club of Bermuda proposed 16 policies for dog parks back in 2021. These included offering passes or memberships to dog owners, the appointment of a dog warden and superintendent, and restrictions on certain breeds of dogs.

Local Perspectives

Corey Cross, a resident of Bermuda, believes that socializing dogs in designated areas would result in safer environments for everyone involved and create opportunities for dogs to become better equipped to handle various interactions. Nonetheless, the cost and logistics of developing such spaces on existing beaches remain uncertain.

The ongoing issue reveals a public longing for the Bermuda Government to make new resolutions to address this and potentially other related concerns. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the intricate relationship between public policies and citizens' everyday lives.