Bermuda College Nursing Program Bridges Local Shortage, Produces 45 Bermudian Nurses

Ten years after Bermuda grappled with a critical nursing shortage, the Bermuda College Nursing Program has emerged as a beacon of hope, successfully addressing the gap by producing 45 competent Bermudian nurses. Spearheaded by veteran nurse Kathy-Ann Swan, the initiative aimed to diminish the reliance on guest workers by fostering local talent through an accessible and comprehensive educational pathway.

Advertisment

Building Foundations

The program's inception was met with skepticism regarding Bermuda's capacity to sustain a nursing program. However, under Kathy-Ann Swan's guidance, now the director of nursing education at Bermuda College, the program has not only sustained but thrived. It offers students invaluable experience through partnerships with reputable hospitals across North America, including the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Lahey Hospital in Massachusetts, and Temple University in Philadelphia. Josephine Bean, a graduate from the inaugural group, highlighted the program's practicality and its role in enabling her to pursue nursing without the need to leave her business or bear the financial burdens of studying abroad.

Curriculum and Global Standards

Advertisment

The curriculum mirrors the rigor and standards of nursing programs worldwide, adhering to an American model and preparing students for the same board exams as their U.S. counterparts. This parity underscores the program's quality and its graduates' readiness to meet global nursing demands. The narrative of Josephine Bean passing the board exams on her first attempt exemplifies the program's effectiveness in equipping students with the necessary knowledge and skills.

Expanding Horizons

Initially focused on nursing, the Bermuda College has expanded its offerings to include pre-med classes, pre-health, and diagnostic imaging, further broadening its impact on local healthcare. Kathy-Ann Swan's vision for the program was not only to address the immediate nursing shortage but to lay a foundation for continuous healthcare education and improvement in Bermuda. The success of the program is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Bermuda College, local healthcare leaders, and the community at large.

As the Bermuda College Nursing Program continues to evolve, its graduates are making significant contributions to the healthcare sector in Bermuda. The initiative's success in producing highly skilled Bermudian nurses not only alleviates the nursing shortage but also empowers individuals to pursue fulfilling careers in healthcare, ultimately benefiting the entire community.