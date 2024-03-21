Bermuda College Celebrates Dual-Enrolment Students' Induction into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Marking a significant achievement in academic excellence, Bermuda College recently honored twelve of its students with induction into the prestigious Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Among the inductees were four dual-enrolment students who have demonstrated outstanding academic performance by maintaining grade point averages of 3.5 or higher. This event not only celebrates students' academic achievements but also highlights the growing success of the dual-enrolment program at Bermuda College.

Recognizing Academic Excellence

The recent induction ceremony held at the college's student hall was a testament to the hard work and dedication of these twelve students. Dual-enrolment students Ryan Pimentel, Kenya Smith-Woodley, Fabiola Adams, and Moriah Bridgewater, alongside their peers, have set a high standard for academic success. The presence of dual-enrolment students in this cohort underscores the effectiveness of the program in fostering early college-level academic engagement among high school students. Lisa Osborne, the program coordinator at Bermuda College, expressed pride in the students' passion for learning and their commitment to excelling in their studies.

Leadership and Community Engagement

Fabiola Adams, a CedarBridge dual-enrolment student and the president of this year's inductees, shared her journey towards academic excellence and leadership development. Through her involvement with the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Adams has been able to enhance her leadership skills and actively contribute to planning the induction ceremony. The society's commitment to partnering with Bermuda College to support and engage peers highlights the integral role of student-led initiatives in fostering a vibrant academic community.

A Tradition of Excellence

The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, with its headquarters in Mississippi, is recognized as the largest honor society in higher education, boasting nearly 1,300 chapters on college campuses worldwide. Bermuda College's affiliation with the society since 2019 has enabled it to acknowledge the academic achievements of its students on a global stage. Notably, this year marks the first time men have outnumbered women in the induction cohort, reflecting a diverse and inclusive academic environment. Guest speaker Taiyana Allen, a Bermuda College and Dual Enrolment Alumna, shared her experiences and the impact of the society on her personal and professional growth.

As Bermuda College continues to celebrate the academic achievements of its students through the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the event serves as a reminder of the importance of academic rigor, leadership, and community engagement in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. With the success of its dual-enrolment program and its students' recognition on an international platform, Bermuda College is poised to nurture and inspire future generations of scholars and leaders.