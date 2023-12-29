en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Bermuda Charity Expands Services, Fostering Self-Reliance Among Families in Poverty

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:49 am EST
Bermuda Charity Expands Services, Fostering Self-Reliance Among Families in Poverty

The Bermuda-based charity, It Takes a Village Foundation (ITAVF), co-founded by Fiona Dill and Erin Williams, seeks to broaden its capacity to aid families battling poverty. Originally birthed from the calamity of the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity sprouted from a Facebook page functioning as a virtual community for anonymous donations or requests of essential items, such as diapers and baby clothes.

Supporting Bermuda’s Most Vulnerable

Through a government program, ITAVF has been disbursing roughly $4,500 monthly in vouchers, thereby assisting the island’s most vulnerable in covering critical expenses like utility bills, groceries, and pharmacy costs. However, the charity’s mission transcends financial aid. ITAVF aims to empower individuals by fostering skills and services that nurture self-reliance.

Empowerment Beyond Financial Support

Community members have become integral to this cause, volunteering to write resumes or develop meal plans to optimize financial resources. Dill intends to liaise with the Adult Education School to steer people towards obtaining their GED. Further, she works closely with the Women’s Resource Centre to offer counseling services. The charity has noticed an uptick in donations subsequent to the launch of its website and media publicity, thereby ensuring that funds directly benefit those genuinely in need.

Building an Honor-Based Community

Emphasizing an honor-based community support system, Dill exercises discretion to confirm authenticity of need. Despite the charity’s growth, Dill, backed by her husband, the Right Reverend Nicholas Dill, Anglican Bishop of Bermuda, remains resolute to operate the charity without paid staff, thus maximizing aid provided to families. The ITAVF story underscores the power of community and the profound impact of collective action in overcoming societal challenges.

0
Bermuda
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Government Warns Public of Ongoing Phishing Scam: A Call for Digital Vigilance

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Royal Bermuda Regiment Launches Recruitment Drive

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda Sisters Break Barriers with Uplift: A Journey from Stigma to Success

By Nitish Verma

Bermuda's Public Health Pioneer: Remembering Cynthia Mae Eltruda Stovell

By Quadri Adejumo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 27 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
Sportable: Revolutionizing Sports with Cutting-Edge Technology
1 min
Sportable: Revolutionizing Sports with Cutting-Edge Technology
Volleyball Star Ivy Lacsina Transfers to Nxled Chameleons
1 min
Volleyball Star Ivy Lacsina Transfers to Nxled Chameleons
South Africa's Iconic Sports Moments of 2023: A Year in Review
2 mins
South Africa's Iconic Sports Moments of 2023: A Year in Review
Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute
2 mins
Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
3 mins
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
Ethiopia's Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle
3 mins
Ethiopia's Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
4 mins
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
4 mins
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
4 mins
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
30 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app