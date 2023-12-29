Bermuda Charity Expands Services, Fostering Self-Reliance Among Families in Poverty

The Bermuda-based charity, It Takes a Village Foundation (ITAVF), co-founded by Fiona Dill and Erin Williams, seeks to broaden its capacity to aid families battling poverty. Originally birthed from the calamity of the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity sprouted from a Facebook page functioning as a virtual community for anonymous donations or requests of essential items, such as diapers and baby clothes.

Supporting Bermuda’s Most Vulnerable

Through a government program, ITAVF has been disbursing roughly $4,500 monthly in vouchers, thereby assisting the island’s most vulnerable in covering critical expenses like utility bills, groceries, and pharmacy costs. However, the charity’s mission transcends financial aid. ITAVF aims to empower individuals by fostering skills and services that nurture self-reliance.

Empowerment Beyond Financial Support

Community members have become integral to this cause, volunteering to write resumes or develop meal plans to optimize financial resources. Dill intends to liaise with the Adult Education School to steer people towards obtaining their GED. Further, she works closely with the Women’s Resource Centre to offer counseling services. The charity has noticed an uptick in donations subsequent to the launch of its website and media publicity, thereby ensuring that funds directly benefit those genuinely in need.

Building an Honor-Based Community

Emphasizing an honor-based community support system, Dill exercises discretion to confirm authenticity of need. Despite the charity’s growth, Dill, backed by her husband, the Right Reverend Nicholas Dill, Anglican Bishop of Bermuda, remains resolute to operate the charity without paid staff, thus maximizing aid provided to families. The ITAVF story underscores the power of community and the profound impact of collective action in overcoming societal challenges.