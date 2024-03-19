Bermuda Celebrates Tradition with Cultural Apprenticeship Event Highlighting BioQuest and Church Restoration

The Cultural Apprenticeship Programme Appreciation Event, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, recently cast a spotlight on two pivotal projects: BioQuest's genome mapping of the Bermuda cedar and the restoration efforts of St. Peter's Church's historical clock. This gathering underscored the significance of cultural preservation and intergenerational learning in Bermuda.

Preserving Bermuda's Cedar: BioQuest's Genomic Adventure

At the heart of the event was the BioQuest project, a collaborative effort aiming to map out the genome of Bermuda's national tree, the Bermuda cedar. Led by Myles Darrell, with the help of apprentice Sierra Pacheco, the project successfully produced the first high-quality reference genome. This breakthrough provides a foundation for further environmental and genetic research, with Pacheco set to guide Bermuda College students in identifying pure and hybrid Bermuda cedars, collecting samples, and processing them. This initiative not only advances scientific knowledge but also strengthens the bond between Bermuda's natural heritage and its future caretakers.

Time Honored: Restoring St. Peter's Church Clock

Parallel to BioQuest's scientific endeavor, the Friends of St. Peter's Church embarked on a mission to repair and restore the church's historic clock, a centerpiece of community life. British clockmakers Thwaites & Reed, represented by Malvyn Reed, shared their expertise with apprentices Ian Birch and Phillip Anderson Jr., passing on invaluable knowledge about the clock's maintenance and history. This project exemplifies the programme's commitment to preserving the physical markers of Bermuda's cultural legacy, ensuring they continue to inspire and serve the community.

Celebrating Intergenerational Learning and Cultural Preservation

Owen Darrell, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, lauded the dedication and passion of the tradition-bearers and apprentices involved in these projects. He emphasized that the Cultural Apprenticeship Programme, established in 2008, is more than a mere transfer of knowledge; it is about fostering creativity, building deep connections, and ensuring the longevity of Bermuda's cultural heritage. Through initiatives like BioQuest and the restoration of St. Peter's Church clock, Bermuda renews its commitment to nurturing the next generation of tradition-bearers.

As the Cultural Apprenticeship Programme Appreciation Event concludes, the spotlight on BioQuest and the restoration of St. Peter's Church clock serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of cultural preservation. These projects not only contribute to the scientific and historical knowledge base of Bermuda but also reinforce the island's dedication to intergenerational learning and the safeguarding of its cultural identity. Bermuda's commitment to its traditions and natural heritage stands as a model for cultural preservation efforts worldwide, ensuring that the beauty and purpose of its traditions will continue to thrive for generations to come.