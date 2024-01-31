Bermuda Braces for Cloudy, Windy Day with Gale Force Winds and Rain

As Bermuda gears up for a blustery and overcast Thursday, February 1, the Bermuda Weather Service has issued a comprehensive forecast detailing what residents can expect. The day is set to be marked by frequent rain showers and temperatures fluctuating between a high of 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) and a low of 16 degrees Celsius (61 degrees Fahrenheit).

Shifting Wind Patterns

The island is anticipated to wake up to strong south-southeasterly winds, with gusts reaching gale force that are likely to transition to a variable, lighter breeze around midday. However, the respite is expected to be temporary as the evening will see the winds strengthen again. This time, they will shift to blow from a strong to gale force northeasterly direction with gusts maintaining their intensity.

Warnings in Effect

Given the projected weather conditions, multiple advisories have been issued for the safety of the residents. A Small Craft Warning is in effect through Thursday afternoon, followed by a Gale Warning through Thursday night. Another Small Craft Warning will continue through Friday. These warnings underscore the need for caution and preparedness.

Additional Weather Details

Bermudians can expect a relative humidity hovering around the 80% mark. The day will commence with sunrise at 7:13 am and conclude with sunset at 5:52 pm. High tide will occur at 12:21 am and 12:19 pm, while low tides are expected at 6:14 am and 6:29 pm. The intense weather conditions are projected to ease late into the night as winds slacken to a moderate to strong northerly direction.