Bermuda Bark in the Park: A Festival Celebrating Canine Companions

The island of Bermuda is all set to host a unique festival that will bring together the local canine community for a day of fun, learning, and camaraderie. Bermuda Bark in the Park, a free dog festival, is being put together by Gino Brangman and Malisa Swan, two individuals deeply passionate about dogs and committed to enhancing the canine-human bond within the community.

Unleashing Canine Joy

The festival promises an array of activities designed to entertain and engage both dogs and their human companions. From a dedicated children’s zone and calming dog yoga sessions to a lively dog parade and captivating story time, the event is poised to offer something for everyone. Visitors can also look forward to various dog contests that will celebrate diverse canine attributes, culminating in the coveted ‘best in show’ title. Alongside the entertainment, vendors will be on hand to offer a range of dog-related goods, services, and food.

A Platform for Education and Advocacy

Of the two organizers, Gino Brangman is a recognized figure in the local dog community, with nearly five decades of experience as a dog trainer and a stint as a dog warden for the Bermuda Government. A long-standing advocate for dog parks on the island, Brangman sees the festival as a platform for education and advocacy. The event aims to improve the perception of dogs in the community, encouraging inclusivity by welcoming all breeds.

A Community Affair

Although the exact date and location are yet to be finalized, the organizers had initially considered March 17, 2024, for the event. However, they remain open to modifying this to ensure maximum community participation and to accommodate international guests and dog experts. The festival is slated to run from 11am to 6pm. While admission to the event is free, a suggested donation of $6 per adult is encouraged, with proceeds going to the SPCA. Attendees are urged to keep their dogs leashed and to carry poop bags to maintain cleanliness. The organizers are also seeking volunteers for community service hours and sponsors for the event.