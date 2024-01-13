en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Bermuda Bark in the Park: A Festival Celebrating Canine Companions

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:10 am EST
Bermuda Bark in the Park: A Festival Celebrating Canine Companions

The island of Bermuda is all set to host a unique festival that will bring together the local canine community for a day of fun, learning, and camaraderie. Bermuda Bark in the Park, a free dog festival, is being put together by Gino Brangman and Malisa Swan, two individuals deeply passionate about dogs and committed to enhancing the canine-human bond within the community.

Unleashing Canine Joy

The festival promises an array of activities designed to entertain and engage both dogs and their human companions. From a dedicated children’s zone and calming dog yoga sessions to a lively dog parade and captivating story time, the event is poised to offer something for everyone. Visitors can also look forward to various dog contests that will celebrate diverse canine attributes, culminating in the coveted ‘best in show’ title. Alongside the entertainment, vendors will be on hand to offer a range of dog-related goods, services, and food.

A Platform for Education and Advocacy

Of the two organizers, Gino Brangman is a recognized figure in the local dog community, with nearly five decades of experience as a dog trainer and a stint as a dog warden for the Bermuda Government. A long-standing advocate for dog parks on the island, Brangman sees the festival as a platform for education and advocacy. The event aims to improve the perception of dogs in the community, encouraging inclusivity by welcoming all breeds.

A Community Affair

Although the exact date and location are yet to be finalized, the organizers had initially considered March 17, 2024, for the event. However, they remain open to modifying this to ensure maximum community participation and to accommodate international guests and dog experts. The festival is slated to run from 11am to 6pm. While admission to the event is free, a suggested donation of $6 per adult is encouraged, with proceeds going to the SPCA. Attendees are urged to keep their dogs leashed and to carry poop bags to maintain cleanliness. The organizers are also seeking volunteers for community service hours and sponsors for the event.

0
Bermuda Pets
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bermuda

See more
3 mins ago
Witness Recounts Fatal Stabbing in Raheem Wray Trial: Fear, Falsehoods, and Justice
As the Supreme Court trial involving Raheem Wray unfolds, a significant testimony painted a chilling picture of footballer Osagi Bascome’s fatal stabbing. The incident, which occurred outside a party at St David’s Fun Zone in December 2021, was recounted by an anonymous witness, whose identity is protected by a reporting restriction. Witness Recounts the Deadly
Witness Recounts Fatal Stabbing in Raheem Wray Trial: Fear, Falsehoods, and Justice
Bermuda's Places of Worship: A Tapestry of Faiths and Community Spirit
8 mins ago
Bermuda's Places of Worship: A Tapestry of Faiths and Community Spirit
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
47 mins ago
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
Bermuda Faces Population Decline and Looming Crisis of Insufficient Retirement Savings
6 mins ago
Bermuda Faces Population Decline and Looming Crisis of Insufficient Retirement Savings
One Bermuda Alliance Highlights Need for Better Management of High-Risk Offenders
7 mins ago
One Bermuda Alliance Highlights Need for Better Management of High-Risk Offenders
Warwick Man Convicted of Theft Mandated to Join Drug Treatment Program
7 mins ago
Warwick Man Convicted of Theft Mandated to Join Drug Treatment Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Keir Starmer: A Pragmatic Realist Prepared to Lead Britain
20 seconds
Keir Starmer: A Pragmatic Realist Prepared to Lead Britain
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
40 seconds
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
Boulder Editorial Board Advocates for Civic Engagement through City Boards and Commissions
44 seconds
Boulder Editorial Board Advocates for Civic Engagement through City Boards and Commissions
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
1 min
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
Pittsburgh Steelers Brace for Playoffs Amid Injury Setbacks
2 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers Brace for Playoffs Amid Injury Setbacks
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
2 mins
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
High School Sports Teams Set for Thrilling Matchups
3 mins
High School Sports Teams Set for Thrilling Matchups
Prodigious Midfielder Ishaan Shishodia Signs with Mumbai City FC
3 mins
Prodigious Midfielder Ishaan Shishodia Signs with Mumbai City FC
Conor McGregor Celebrates Chef's Birthday with Luxurious Gift
3 mins
Conor McGregor Celebrates Chef's Birthday with Luxurious Gift
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app