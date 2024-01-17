Bermuda Announces Judicial Appointment and Initiates Disposal of Abandoned Vessels

In a series of official announcements, the Bermuda Government has taken decisive steps to address various administrative and legal matters. The news comes amid a series of appointments, public notifications, and notices of intended marriage.

Simmons Appointed as Assistant Justice

Ms. Charles-Etta Simmons has been appointed to act as Assistant Justice in Bermuda. Her role is set to last until the completion of a specific legal matter, The King v Jahmari Beach. In addition, she will also assist with other duties as assigned by the judiciary. This appointment marks a significant step in Bermuda's judicial system, as it brings in new perspectives and expertise.

Government Tackles Abandoned Vessels

Simultaneously, the Bermuda Government, in collaboration with the Marine & Ports Authority, has embarked on a mission to tackle the problem of abandoned vessels. A public notification has been issued regarding the disposal of these derelict ships. The owners of the twenty-nine identified vessels have been given a 30-day window to claim and relocate their boats, aligning with local laws. Failing to do so will lead to disposal by the Ministry, potentially at the owner's expense. The initiative is part of a broader effort to address the issue of abandoned and derelict vessels in the region.

Pending Marriages Announced

Furthermore, the government has published four notices of intended marriage. These notices provide details of the couples planning to wed, including their names and residences. Anyone with objections to these marriages has been urged to voice them immediately. These developments reinforce the government's commitment to transparency in its public dealings.

The aforementioned notices, including details about derelict vessels and consent forms, are accessible in PDF format. They can be viewed at the Department of Libraries & Archives in Bermuda. This move ensures that the public can easily access important information and stay updated on recent developments.