Berkeley Institute Showcases Trending: A Dance Reflection of Social Media's Impact

The Berkeley Institute is set to present Trending, a unique dance showcase that brings the dynamic world of social media to the stage through the art of dance. Crafted by student choreographers Te’Meira Rutherford, Zae’ya Tucker-Crockwell, and J’Zari Zuill-Dillas, this performance delves into the influence of platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and X, translating digital trends into expressive dance movements. With around 40 dancers participating, each dance will spotlight approximately 20 performers, illustrating the students' interpretation of social media's cultural impact.

From Concept to Choreography

The inception of Trending stems from a challenge issued by dance instructor Nikia Manders to her S4 class, encouraging students to choreograph pieces reflective of their experiences with social media. Rutherford, Tucker-Crockwell, and Zuill-Dillas rose to the occasion, opting to explore themes of culture and popular trends in their work. The project, which began in October, represents a significant undertaking, with students dedicating months to developing their choreography, selecting music, and refining their movements to best capture the essence of their chosen themes.

Leadership and Collaboration

Stepping into the role of choreographers, the students embraced the challenge of leadership, navigating the complexities of directing peers and managing rehearsals. Their efforts highlight not only their creative talents but also their capacity for teamwork and dedication. Zae’ya Tucker-Crockwell, in particular, drew on her experience as a prefect to lead effectively, ensuring that rehearsals ran smoothly and that the dances were learned and executed proficiently. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of strong leadership and mutual support in the creative process.

A Night to Remember

As the showcase approaches, anticipation builds for a performance that promises to be a memorable exploration of how social media shapes our lives and influences our culture. The students' hard work and creativity are set to culminate in an evening that celebrates their artistic achievements and offers insights into the digital world's impact on contemporary dance. With the guidance of Nikia Manders, Trending is more than just a dance show; it's a testament to the power of youth creativity and the enduring relevance of dance as a medium for social commentary.

Through their dedication and innovation, the students of The Berkeley Institute are poised to deliver a show that not only entertains but also provokes thought about the pervasive influence of social media. As the community gathers to support these young artists, Trending stands as a vibrant reminder of the talent and potential that thrives within the realm of student-led initiatives.