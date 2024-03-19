Berkeley Institute and Thomas College Forge Groundbreaking Online Education Partnership

The Berkeley Institute has unveiled a significant development in its pursuit of academic excellence and staff development by partnering with Thomas College, located in Waterville, Maine. This strategic alliance is set to empower the institution's entire staff, including teachers, faculty, support teams, and operations personnel, with access to a wide array of online graduate degrees and certificates, marking a pivotal step in the institute's commitment to continuous learning and professional growth.

Advertisment

Empowering Staff with Advanced Education

Keisha Allen-Smith, the director of staff development at The Berkeley Institute, emphasized the partnership's role in providing the staff with an opportunity to advance their careers through specialized knowledge and skills. This initiative aligns with the institute's objective to not only enrich the educational experience for students but also to ensure that the faculty's teaching methods and professional competencies remain at the forefront of educational innovation. The partnership will kick off by offering the first course to staff members free of charge, followed by subsequent courses at discounted rates. Staff members can choose from a variety of graduate degrees and certificates, including Masters of Science in education or criminology, Masters of Business Administration in project management, and certificates in project management, cybersecurity, or human resource management.

Strengthening Ties and Fostering Growth

Advertisment

Mikaela Ziobro, Thomas College's senior director of graduate and professional studies, highlighted the long-standing relationship between the college and Bermuda, dating back to the 1980s. The new agreement with The Berkeley Institute is seen as an extension of this partnership, aimed at fostering growth and strengthening ties within the island's educational community. Craig Bridgewater, chairman of the Berkeley Board of Governors, underscored the importance of creating opportunities for staff development as a means to enhance the overall quality of education at The Berkeley Institute. This initiative is expected to equip the staff with cutting-edge skills and knowledge, thereby adding significant value to the students' learning experience.

A New Era of Professional Development

This collaboration between The Berkeley Institute and Thomas College signifies a new era in professional development for the institute's staff. By offering tailored educational programs that cater to the specific needs of the staff, the partnership promises to pave the way for innovative teaching methods and enhanced career prospects for educators. The initiative also reflects a broader commitment to lifelong learning and the advancement of educational standards, not only within The Berkeley Institute but also within the wider educational ecosystem of Bermuda.

As this partnership unfolds, it promises to bring about transformative changes in the way education is delivered and experienced at The Berkeley Institute. By investing in the professional development of its staff, the institute is setting a precedent for educational excellence and innovation. This collaboration with Thomas College is not just a milestone for The Berkeley Institute but also a beacon of progress for educational institutions striving to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving academic landscape.