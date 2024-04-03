BELCO Announces Kite Safety Poster Winners, Engaging Bermuda's Young Minds in 2024

In a colorful display of creativity and awareness, the Bermuda Electric Light Company Limited (BELCO) has proudly unveiled the winners of its annual Kite Safety Poster Campaign. This initiative, deeply rooted in community engagement, saw over 40 young talents from Primary 1 and 2 students across the island participating, making the 2024 edition a resounding success. BELCO's commitment to promoting kite safety, especially during the annual Good Friday holiday, was evident as company representatives, alongside the ever-popular Belco Bird mascot, embarked on educational visits to various classrooms.

Advertisment

Young Creatives at the Forefront

Among the vibrant entries, 5-year-old Raelyn Robinson from P1 Saltus Cavendish stood out, clinching the top prize with her insightful poster. Her reward? Two $500 vouchers, one for toys to spark joy and another for BELCO, symbolizing the intersection of fun and responsibility. Not far behind, Antonia Walker, a seven-year-old from Somerset Primary School, and Anna Neururer, a six-year-old student from Harrington Sound Primary, both in P2, were awarded $250 toy gift vouchers. Their posters were recognized for delivering the best kite safety message and for being the most beautiful, respectively, highlighting the diverse talents and perspectives among Bermuda's youth.

Educational Impact and Community Engagement

Advertisment

Shelly Leman, BELCO's Managing Director of Transmission Distribution and Retail, expressed immense satisfaction with the turnout and quality of submissions. "It was wonderful to receive more than 40 fantastic posters from students across the island," she remarked. Leman emphasized the importance of kite safety and praised the initiative for teaching vital safety lessons in a fun and engaging manner. The competition not only fostered creativity among participants but also reinforced the significance of safety in leisure activities, a cornerstone of BELCO's community outreach efforts.

Looking Towards the Future

The Kite Safety Poster Campaign by BELCO underscores the power of community initiatives in educating and engaging the younger generation. By combining art with essential safety lessons, BELCO has created a memorable learning experience that resonates with children and their families. As the winners celebrate their achievements and their artworks gain recognition on BELCO's Facebook page, the broader community is reminded of the importance of safety in celebration. This initiative paves the way for future campaigns to further enrich the island's cultural fabric while ensuring the well-being of its residents.

As we reflect on the success of the 2024 Kite Safety Poster Campaign, it's clear that such initiatives play a crucial role in building a safer, more engaged, and creatively inspired community. Congratulations to all the young artists who participated, and here's to many more years of fostering safety and creativity among Bermuda's youth.