Assured Guaranty Boosts Leadership: Livolsi, Boulukos, and Litten Take Key Roles

Two subsidiaries of Bermudian-based Assured Guaranty Ltd have significantly strengthened their leadership team, marking a strategic move to enhance their position in the US municipal bond market. Marc Livolsi and Evan Boulukos, both managing directors with a history of collaboration at Citibank, NA, have been appointed to lead vital segments of the company's operations. Additionally, the recruitment of Paige Litten as a director further emphasizes Assured Guaranty's commitment to growth and market leadership.

New Leadership for a New Era

Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp and Assured Guaranty Corp have taken a decisive step by appointing Marc Livolsi and Evan Boulukos to spearhead their US Public Finance new issue marketing, business development, and Secondary Markets desk, respectively. This move reflects a clear strategy to capitalize on the duo's extensive experience and successful track record in the municipal bond market. The partnership between Livolsi and Boulukos, which spans over 13 years, is expected to bring a cohesive and dynamic approach to Assured Guaranty's market activities.

Strengthening the Team

With the addition of Paige Litten as a director, who will be reporting directly to Marc Livolsi, Assured Guaranty is signaling its intention to further solidify its expertise and operational capabilities. Litten's appointment is part of a broader initiative to enhance the company's market presence and effectiveness in navigating the complex landscape of public finance. This strategic bolstering of the leadership team is anticipated to drive significant advancements and innovation within the company's market strategies and client engagements.

Positioned for Growth

Chris Chafizadeh, senior managing director and co-head of Public Finance at Assured Guaranty, expressed enthusiasm for the new appointments, highlighting the positive impact Livolsi and Boulukos have already made in their short time with the company. Their deep involvement and long-standing expertise in the municipal bond market are seen as invaluable assets that will contribute to Assured Guaranty's ongoing efforts to build its market leadership position. The company's strategic leadership reshuffle is a testament to its commitment to excellence and its vision for future success in the competitive municipal bond market.

The introduction of Marc Livolsi, Evan Boulukos, and Paige Litten into key leadership roles at Assured Guaranty marks a pivotal moment for the company. With their combined expertise and strategic vision, Assured Guaranty is poised to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the municipal bond market with renewed vigor and focus. This leadership enhancement is not just about individual roles; it's about setting a new direction that promises growth, innovation, and leadership in the industry. As Assured Guaranty moves forward, the market will keenly watch how these strategic appointments translate into tangible outcomes and further solidify the company's presence in the municipal bond sector.