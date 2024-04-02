Ascot Group Boosts US Strategy with Dane Lopes as New Partnership Engagement Head

Bermudian-based Ascot Group has strategically appointed Dane Lopes as the head of US Partnership Engagement & Strategy, a move aimed at enhancing its distribution network and fostering growth and profitability. Reporting to Matthew Kramer, CEO of Ascot US, Lopes brings a wealth of experience from his previous leadership roles at Vantage Risk and Everest Re Group, among others. His appointment marks a significant step for Ascot in its mission to strengthen client relationships and expand its market presence in the United States.

Advertisment

Strategic Appointment for Growth

In a strategic move to bolster its US operations, Ascot Group has welcomed Dane Lopes on board. Lopes, who transitions from his role as Chief Commercial Officer at Vantage Risk, is tasked with steering all facets of Ascot US's distribution and sales strategy. His role is pivotal in supporting the platform's objectives for growth and profitability. Matthew Kramer, CEO of Ascot US, has praised Lopes's appointment, highlighting his extensive experience and leadership qualities as essential for driving the company's success in the competitive US market.

Decades of Industry Experience

Advertisment

Dane Lopes's career spans several decades, during which he has cultivated deep relationships across multiple distribution channels in the specialty market. Before joining Ascot, Lopes played a crucial role at Vantage Risk, leading the company's commercial strategy and overseeing broker and client engagement, business development, and marketing initiatives. His tenure at Everest Re Group as Chief Commercial Officer further solidified his reputation as a seasoned distribution professional. Lopes's comprehensive experience is expected to be instrumental in Ascot's efforts to deepen client relationships and enhance their service offerings across the US.

Looking Ahead: Ascot's Growth Trajectory

Ascot Group is on an impressive growth trajectory, and Dane Lopes's appointment as head of US Partnership Engagement & Strategy is a testament to the company's ambitious plans. Lopes himself has expressed enthusiasm about joining Ascot, recognizing it as an exciting time for the company. His focus will be on leading the partnership engagement team and collaborating with underwriting leaders to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients across the US. With Lopes at the helm of Ascot's distribution and sales strategy, the company is poised for strategic expansion and continued success in the competitive insurance and reinsurance markets.